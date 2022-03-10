WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city will host a virtual “Building Blocks” webinar: Rent Stabilization Ordinance Educational Workshop for Landlords and Tenants on Tuesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. The workshops are normally held twice per year to educate property owners, managers, tenants, and community members about West Hollywood’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO). Additional details and a link to the Zoom meeting is available on the city’s calendar at www.weho.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/24848/15.

The RSO Building Blocks educational webinar is free and open to the community. Translation for Russian or Spanish speakers can be made available if a request is received a minimum of 72 hours before the workshop.

According to the city’s website, West Hollywood’s Rent Stabilization Division is dedicated to programs that promote “the quality of residential life” — a core value of the city. West Hollywood provides information and services to tenants, owners, and property managers of residential rental properties, which includes information services and written materials. For additional information details visit www.weho.org/rsd.

For more information and to RSVP contact Roger Vinalon Jr., West Hollywood Administrative Specialist, at rvinalon@weho.org or at (323) 848-6438. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496