WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, May 27, the City of West Hollywood will host a free webinar called “Guidance for Multi-Family Housing.”
The session will cover topics related to multi-family housing – like concerns and queries about health standards in shared spaces – as well as general information regarding resources for rental assistance. The latter includes an in-depth exploration of the City’s temporary eviction moratoriums.
This webinar is the latest in a series of virtual informational discussions aimed at assisting community members who are adapting to living during the COVID-19 pandemic. Past topics include:
- Accessing Mediation Services for Commercial Tenants and Landlord
- Combatting Loneliness, Isolation, Depression, and Anxieties during COVID-19
- Employer and Employee Resources; Rethinking Your Business Model
- Information on the City’s Residential Eviction Moratorium
- Information on the City’s Commercial Eviction Moratorium
- Protecting Your Business from Cyber Threats
- Information on the City’s Job Assistance Programs.
While some previous sessions have been run by third-party organizations in conjunction with the City, today’s panel will feature two guest speakers: Yazmin Spiteri and Peter Noonan.
The webinar will begin at 2:00 p.m. Register for it online at https://app.livestorm.co/city-of-west-hollywood/guidance-for-multi-family-housing.
All past tutorials have been recorded and archived for easy access at www.weho.org/coronavirus.
View the City’s official announcement about the seminar here and a calendar detailing all upcoming City events at https://www.weho.org/city-government/calendar.