WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, May 27, the City of West Hollywood will host a free webinar called “Guidance for Multi-Family Housing.”

The session will cover topics related to multi-family housing – like concerns and queries about health standards in shared spaces – as well as general information regarding resources for rental assistance. The latter includes an in-depth exploration of the City’s temporary eviction moratoriums.

This webinar is the latest in a series of virtual informational discussions aimed at assisting community members who are adapting to living during the COVID-19 pandemic. Past topics include:

Accessing Mediation Services for Commercial Tenants and Landlord

Combatting Loneliness, Isolation, Depression, and Anxieties during COVID-19

Employer and Employee Resources; Rethinking Your Business Model

Information on the City’s Residential Eviction Moratorium

Information on the City’s Commercial Eviction Moratorium

Protecting Your Business from Cyber Threats

Information on the City’s Job Assistance Programs.

While some previous sessions have been run by third-party organizations in conjunction with the City, today’s panel will feature two guest speakers: Yazmin Spiteri and Peter Noonan.

The webinar will begin at 2:00 p.m. Register for it online at https://app.livestorm.co/city-of-west-hollywood/guidance-for-multi-family-housing.

All past tutorials have been recorded and archived for easy access at www.weho.org/coronavirus.

View the City’s official announcement about the seminar here and a calendar detailing all upcoming City events at https://www.weho.org/city-government/calendar.