CALIFORNIA— Galyn Gorg, actress and dancer featured in Twin Peaks and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, died on Tuesday, July 14 in Oahu, Hawaii, one day before her birthday. She was 55 years old.

According to her agent, Sheila Legette, the cause of death was cancer, which the actress had been battling with for the last 9 months.

“Galyn was a beautiful soul who loved life, art, dance and was a phenomenal woman who I called not only a client but a good friend,” Legette said in a statement. “She will be missed beyond measure.”

Gorg was born in Los Angeles and raised by her actress/model mother and filmmaker father. She spent most of her childhood in Hawaii and studied liberal arts at Santa Monica City College. Her career initiated with dancing as she was proficient in numerous dance styles including jazz, ballet, West African, and more. Her work in film, performances, and music videos spanned across multiple areas including the Middle East, Italy, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada. Throughout her life she has worked with choreographers such as Michael Peters, Debbie Allen, and Jaime Rogers. She also has been featured in Point Break, RoboCop 2, Judgement Night, Lost, Parks and Recreation, and CSI:Miami.

“We were unaware of just how sick she was as the diagnosis was a shock to the entire family,” the family stated.

Her family has created a GoFundMe page for Gorg’s funeral expenses as she was treated on the Hawaiian island, Oahu. Although they have closed the donations, they are welcoming comments in her memory along with prayers on the page.