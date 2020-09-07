PACIFIC PALISADES— The sitcom star Matthew Perry has purchased a new modern home for only $6 million on August 29.

Perry, 51, became most famous for his role as the sarcastic character in the 90’s sitcom “Friends,” where he starred alongside other A-listers such as Jennifer Aniston. Perry recently put up his 5,500-square-foot Malibu beach home on the market on August 27 for $14.95 million. Prior to that listing, he also had his penthouse on the market in July.

Perry’s new purchase is a downsize as he will move into a single-story home residing on a 0.39-acre estate. The home features four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms within its 3,000 square-foot walls. According to the listing, the “quintessential Southern Californian,” home was built in 1965 and underwent a remodel to bring in new oak floors and walls made of glass from floor-to-ceiling.

The residence also has two master suites, both accompanied with pocket-sliding doors to the private pergolas and bathrooms. The kitchen, redone with modern finishes of large ceiling lighting, offers a small wine cooler as well as a floor-to-ceiling wine rack on the wall for display.

The grounds also provides a wood-sided raised pool and spa on the hillside that allows for a scenic ocean view.