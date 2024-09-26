HOLLYWOOD—I am so mad at myself from not learning about the MGM+ horror/sci-fi series “From.” I had heard some rumblings about the series, and it made me feel like it might be slightly similar to “The Walking Dead.” However, it is NOTHING like “The Walking Dead” if anything, it is much better. Why? This is not about zombies, but there are some strange creatures and lots of mystery and that is the big allure.

I cannot recall the last time I watched a series, where I was so invested in the narrative. I want to understand what is unfolding, why it’s unfolding and if I can solve the mystery before it’s revealed to the viewers. So, what is “From” about? Well, it is about a mysterious town. The audience doesn’t have a name, but we learn from the first episode that nighttime is damn dangerous.

Why? Creatures wake and then stalk the residents of the town. The key is to not open any windows or doors allowing the creatures inside. Why? Once inside they attack, they devour you in the most horrific ways and I mean gruesome. Blood, bones and just flinching. Do not ask me why the creatures attack. The audience doesn’t have the answer to that question, but they feel like ghosts, but they’re not. You can strike them, hell, you can even kill them, but there is more taking place. We have some characters that are instant classics that you will fall in love with. People you care about die, and it’s brutal when it transpires.

The heart of the town is Boyd (Harold Perrineau), who is the sheriff who has encountered some tragedy. He tries to keep calm in the town but is slightly estranged from his son Ellis (Corteon Moore), who is engaged to Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) who both live at Colony House. Yes, that is an interesting dynamic of the town. There are those who live in town in houses, schools, the police station or medical clinic. Then there are those who stay at the Colony House, headed by Donna (Elizabeth Saunders). Donna is a bad-ass and I love her.

She is not afraid to deliver a punch or unleash a bullet from a shotgun if people disobey or disrespect her. Colony House is known as a bit of a free for-all. However, it is not quite the case. You might say there is more hippies and freedom and I would agree, where the townsfolk are more focused on trying to live a simple life despite the chaotic circumstances. There is a choice any newbie to the town gets: lives with the others in town or on the outskirts of Colony House. However, once you make that choice there is not much wiggle room.

The big issue with this mysterious place is once you enter you cannot leave. Yes, we have a lot of people who are struck here, but no one has been in this strange town longer than Victor (Scott McCord). Victor has been leaving in ‘Fromville’ since he was a kid. He is odd, but Victor I think is the key to solving the mystery.

He seems to know where these creatures may be, he sees the mysterious boy in white who guides people to safety and clues to solving the mystery. Not to mention Victor knows a lot more about the forest and those trees that seem to be transportation device to various places in the town and the outskirts of the town. Victor has a strong bond with Ethan (Simon Webster), who is part of the Webster family that includes Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno), Jim (Eion Bailey) and Julie (Hannah Cheramy).

The Matthews family are a focal point of the series, especially Tabby and Jim who are pivotal in trying to solve the mystery. They dig a hole in the home to uncover why there is electricity, but no wires, a satellite is built, journeys into the forest unfold and so much more. The danger is very potent.

Other notable characters include Kenny (Rickey He), who has a crush on Kristi (Chloe Van Landschoot), who is the town doctor, and there’s Kenny’s mom, Tian-Chen Liu (Elizabeth Moy), who runs the town’s diner that feeds the residents. Tian-Chen is a major heart of the town, and Kenny is Boyd’s right-side deputy. So everyone in this town plays a vital role. Another intriguing character in the mix includes Jade (David Alpay), who is a bit annoying, but comes to the town on the same day as the Matthews family. He is seeing some scary visions that raise questions. Why can he see things, that others cannot? I think that is critical to the narrative.

The third season has just kicked off and the mystery is bigger than ever. I’m NOT GOING TO SPOIL what happens because this series will hook you after one episode. All I can say is the creatures are getting smarter, people are losing their cool and the mystery deepens even more to the point that you’re still shaking your head trying to figure it all out. Best new series I have seen in years. “From” airs at 9 p.m. on Sundays on MGM+. Trust me give it a watch, as it will not disappoint.