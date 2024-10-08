HOLLYWOOD—The twists and turns continue on the MGM+ series “From.” This week’s episode, ‘Mouse Trap’ witnessed Boyd on his mission to capture one of the monsters/creatures. Jim was still reeling from that phone call from ‘Thomas’ and it seems the town is punishing him in the way that only it can. He was warned to watch after Ethan and Julie and being near the barn too close to dark. Jim was rattled and it was obvious as Boyd picked up on the frantic energy.

Tabitha continued chatting with Victor’s father about the boy in white, and the tower aka The Lighthouse. Why do I have this strange suspicion that Victor’s mother, Miranda might still be alive. Victor was busy digging, and for reasons unknown, just as Ellis was concerned about Boyd’s mission to capture one of the creatures. Boyd was determined, Ellis not so much. Donna stumbled upon Boyd’s desire to capture one of the monsters trying to redirect him from doing something that could have catastrophic results. Boyd has a point; they need to learn about this monsters and what their end game is.

Donna is speaking sense because no one knows what will unfold how the creatures will respond if they are threatened. Fatima was still dealing with serious morning sickness. However, as I pointed out last week, she continued to feast on the rotten crops. If she is not carrying a monster, she is about to become one of them because how else could you explain what she is doing. One of the residents of Colony House spotted Fatima eating the rotten crops and she ran off. Ugh, oh, she looks like she was caught red-handed.

Kenny, Kristi and Jade ventured back into the woods to obtain the rest of those crops for food. Ethan was talking about Tabitha’s ‘demise’ which upset Jim and Tabitha, but Jim moreso who flipped out. Ethan can be a bit annoying at times with his countless questions. Tabitha learned that there may have been a tree similar to ‘Fromville’ in Camden. Oh, this tree could be a transportation back from the real world to the mysterious town.

Boyd found himself hearing from Father Khatri about his plan to trap one of the monsters. Sarah was busy occupying herself by glueing back her prized possessions. She received a visit from Victor who wanted to share a story, which I suspect is an important one. Tillie came to pay Fatima a visit to inquire about her eating habits and emotional state of being.

Jade was no help to the others who were harvesting food. Dale is indeed an ass and annoying as hell. Jade started to provide a hint that his mental state is far worse than others suspect. Dale stumbling upon a ghostly image of a man stabbed in the eye who grabbed hold of him. Only he could see it, but Dale witnessed Jade fighting with himself. Kenny and Kristi tried to reason with Jade who wanted to get back to town, despite warnings from Kenny and Jade.

As Kristi chased after Jade, her leg got caught in a bear trap. I swear if the series takes out Kristi, I’m not going to be a fan at all, especially if it is the result of Jade of all people making a dumb move. Tillie helped Fatima see where the future might be headed by utilizing Tarot cards, and a crow crashing into the window before the big reveal could unfold. Hmm, I wonder why that is?

Jade and Dale took apart one of those weird talisman or symbols in the woods, and I fear the outcome. They managed to remove Kristin’s foot, but not before Jade received a visit from that ghostly figure drinking blood from a skull. Back in town, more odd things were happening, as a few buzzing bugs were attacking Eddie. However, Boyd didn’t see anything. Oh, this is odd, very odd now, with all the strange happenings. Looks like Eddie might be the one to help Boyd capture one of the monsters.

In the glove compartment of the vehicle, Tabitha found a bracelet that Miranda made for her husband. That bracelet was similar to the one Tabitha made for Jim awhile ago. Ok, my brain is completely wracked right now. Tabitha was flipping out thinking Camden is not a real place. Victor’s dad reasoned with Tabitha who was flipping out and a car crash transpired as a result.

While in the ambulance, Tabitha found herself back to ‘Fromville’ after the ambulance truck stumbled upon a tree in the road. Dammit Tabitha, if you hadn’t flipped out you may have located the tree. However, your family will be happy that you’re back and Victor will be reunited with his father. Gosh, I cannot wait till next week’s episode because I have so many more questions now, and I need answers pronto!