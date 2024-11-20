HOLLYWOOD—Season 3 is almost over “From” fans and this penultimate episode before the season finale left me speechless. This week’s episode ‘Revelations Part 1’ picked up where last week left off with Boyd and Ellis searching for Fatima. I totally forgot Boyd was dealing with Parkinson’s, primarily his shaking hand, but this time his feet also.

Fatima received a visit from Elgin, as it became apparent she was frightened for her life. Oh, Elgin you are doing something bad, as Fatima warned Elgin that she is seeing the ‘Kimono Lady’ like him. Yeah, Elgin has lost it. Elgin fed Fatima his blood, which she craved more than the rotten veggies, oh, yeah, there is a monster baby inside her. Tabitha tried to reason with Victor about the Boy in White, as Sara provided guidance also. Tabitha got a strange feeling when she touched Victor, but that was interrupted by Julie’s incident in the woods.

While at the clinic, Randall started to hear strange sounds. Hmm, it seems like if Julie, Marielle and Randall are all in the same presence, strange stuff happens. Ellis learned that his father is very sick, just as Donna reminisced about Fatima. This is a first, Ethan, Jim and Tabitha all stayed at the hospital with Julie. Jim admitted to his misgivings as a father and husband. Boyd started to question if the monsters are purposely trying to punish him. One of the monsters taunted Boyd who was ready to fire shots, but Ellis calmed him down.

Sara was able to repair her broken snowman, but in doing so, she started to hear voices again. Hmm, could that snowman be causing the voices in her head. Fatima tried to pull screws from the bed in her quest to escape. Yeah, she is starting to show she’s pregnant after consuming that blood, but she sliced Elgin’s hand as she attempted escape to no success. Sara revealed that she knows Fatima is missing and it’s a direct result of the voices, and that someone took her and she’s close and afraid.

Victor started tossing all of his belongings from his room out of the window, before taking an ax as he plans to go chop down a tree. Kenny tried to reason with Victor, but that was not going to unfold. The diner is back open and raising the spirits of the people. Donna informed Boyd she had no plans to spill to the town what Fatima did to Tillie. However, Boyd dropped a bomb revealing that Fatima is missing, and that Sara is hearing the voices again.

A town meeting was called where Boyd and Donna spilled that Fatima is missing and guess what Elgin showed up just in time to hear the news, that everyone plans to hunt for her before time starts to run out. Boyd wanted everyone to pair up and search the town. He gave one helluva speech. Thank God, Jim and Tabitha decided to take one of their kids each; let’s not leave them alone as we know what happens when those two are not under parental guidance.

Not good, Ellis being paired with Elgin. Fatima started to experience more pain and stumbled to the ground before finding a secret passageway. Donna spilled that Sara heard voices, and the copy is talking about people killing people. Girl, you shot and killed Nikki! Donna thank you for shouting some sense into Acosta. Boyd and Kenny hashed out their differences to a degree, and he spilled that his Parkinson’s is getting worse and he knows at some point his time is up.

This is a welcome moment; Jade hanging those bottles in a tree by the house. What did it result in? It resulted in Jade seeing Christopher and Jasper. Yeah, Jade, that puppet is more important than you know. Henry stumbled upon Jade recreating the bottle tree that his wife created, and discussions about Victor. Speaking of Victor, he came across one of the bottle trees and begin to chop it. However, the Boy in White came to Victor to warn him that they have to ‘learn.’ It feels like Boy in White has become sinister suddenly. I think Victor cutting that tree down is a good thing, not a bad thing.

Ellis was not in a mood to hear Elgin speak. It was a sweet moment seeing Ethan and Jim bonding, but while in the trailer, they heard the radio kick on and Thomas start speaking where Ethan was able to stop Jim from spiraling. Julie and Tabitha chatted about her incident in the ruins and the kids screaming ‘Anghkoey,’ and they saw one of the ghostly little girls asking Tabitha and Julie to follow her. Elgin dropped a massive bomb on Ellis revealing that he had a dream while on the bus, and he spilled that Fatima and the baby could serve a larger purpose.

Yeah, it was starting to open Ellis’ eyes that Elgin is up to no good. Fatima struggled to open that secret door, as she spotted the Kimono Lady yet again, but this time she prevented Fatima from screaming, as Julie and Tabitha came within feet from where Fatima was being held.

Yeah, looks like the little girl was trying to lead them to Fatima’s location, just as Tabitha experienced ‘something’ as she started to enter the cellar. Tabitha came across Victor, who spilled memories about his mother leaving him and Eloise in the cellar.

She had a flashback for seeing Victor’s mother with her children, and she absolutely freaked out. Now I immediately thought the flashback was saying that Tabitha is Eloise, which is what I thought. However, I am also hearing many say, Tabitha is Miranda reincarnated. Whatever unfolded, it is huge as we head into the finale.

Wow, that ending just literally stumped me. Next Sunday’s finale cannot come any sooner I am losing my mind waiting to see how it all culminates! Until then “From” die-hards!