HOLLYWOOD—We’ve had two episodes now “From” fanatics where I feel like things have gotten a little slower and I want to see the action really pick back up. This week’s episode, ‘Scar Tissue’ did reveal a few important secrets. Things kicked off with a major fight between Tabitha and Jim which is furthering my speculation that we could truly see a member of the Mathews family die before the season culminates and I don’t think it will be Tabitha.

Julie and Ethan picked up on their parents’ strife in an already crumbling marriage, as its evident the kids need more love from both parents and less fighting. As I said a few weeks ago, it is obvious that Donna is on the verge of a mental breakdown as she deals with all of the deaths and events of late. The latest being her having to create a burial site for Dale who put his fate into his own hands. Tabitha tried to show empathy, but it was obvious that Donna just wanted to finish what she has been tasked to do with little to no distractions.

The guilt is seriously eating Boyd away. How so? He paid the clinic a visit to check in on Randall who was still clearly struggling after being left for dead by the creatures. Kristi tried to assure him that Randall’s condition is indeed improving. She alerted them they have a portable sonogram device, and that Fatima and Ellis should stop by.

Speaking of Fatima and Ellis, they discussed the predicament revolving the ‘baby.’ So they paid a visit to the clinic and Kristi and Marielle dropped a bomb: Fatima is not pregnant! Yeah, that news took me by surprise. Why? It means whatever is going on with Fatima is so connected to this town and I fear the worse for Boyd, Ellis and Fatima before season three culminates.

Could the ‘baby’ be hiding? I thought that, but then I told myself that is just a hope I want. There are things of importance happening, like Julie bonding with both Randall and Kenny. Kenny was having a very tough time with the passing of his mother and decided it was time for him to move to The Colony House with Donna’s blessing.

Julie is still smoking pot to deal with her issues pertaining to herself, Randall and Marielle being ‘possessed’ and/or trapped in that tower. There is some chemistry there between Randall and Marielle, he tried to pick her brain, but she remained quiet. Randall got a first look at his scars and the creatures ensured his face is permanently damaged. It was a touching scene to see Marielle offer an olive branch to Randall to stay at the clinic so he doesn’t have to stay on the bus alone.

However, what I want to see most is Boyd and Randall. You know it’s going to be an epic scene when it does indeed unfold “From” fanatics. Julie did offer Randall some pot to deal with the noise in his head, even though we still have NO IDEA WHAT HAPPENED TO THOSE THREE WHEN THEY WERE IN THAT TRANCE and it’s been nearly an entire season at this point.

Another pivotal development this week involved Victor and Henry. Victor was determined to find Jasper, the little puppet that he recalled Christopher chatting with and perhaps having some secrets to the town’s lore. Victor and Henry traveled into the caves to retrieve Jasper, as Henry was nervous that something terrible would happen.

Well, we learned that Victor has been visiting the caves quite often, so much to the point that one of the ghouls, looking like a 50s woman threatened Victor that if he “keeps coming down, they might force him to stay.” Hmm, that tells us they are not sleeping solely during the daytime, they just can’t be on the surface, as sounds stirred one of the creatures, it makes us wonder how Victor survived all those years without a talisman. It was as if the town was purposely keeping Victor alive, but it begs the question: why?

I’m hoping we are getting answers in the next episode or two because it is a long time coming. Perhaps the most potent news of the episode was Jade discovering there are two bottle trees, all with similar numbers on them and similar messages. Why is that critical? With Ethan trying to help decode the messages, Tabitha recalled something crucial from her past. What is that? She is connected to the mysterious town as she recalled three red stones as a recurring nightmare as a little girl!

Oh, Tabitha has been here before or the town is definitely connected to her in a major way, just like Miranda. Next week, Jade, Ethan and Tabitha travel to the three red stones and fingers crossed a big secret about Tabitha or the town is divulged to us. We have four more episodes before the season ends and it’s painful, just painful waiting an entire week to see how things will unfold “From” fans!