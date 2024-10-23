HOLLYWOOD—My guilty pleasure keeps giving and I mean giving on the MGM+ series “From.” Last week a whopper of secrets were revealed. This week’s episode, ‘The Light of the Day’ was not as dramatic as the previous episode. To be honest, it was a little slow. Things picked up right where they left off last week, with Donna and Boyd realizing that Randall was not dead, but seriously injured. They jumped into action, and Marielle was able to stabilize him.

Randall was livid at Boyd as he should be for leaving him for dead. Boyd was grappling with some serious guilt that I feel is about to boil over a lot sooner than later. Donna showed Henry, Victor’s room, but Victor being Victor was not ready to come to terms that his father was very much alive and in the place that he has been trapped for years. All I will say is that near the end of the episode, the tears was rolling and it was such a moment to say the least. The talk of the town was Tabitha and her miraculous return.

Julie and Ethan had a ton of questions for their mom who they assumed was dead, so did Jade, who was determined to find a way out of the town. A big meeting was planned at the dinner for everyone to ask their questions, but as Jade pointed out the goal should have been to find the tree that took Tabitha to the light house that returned her to the real world. The question we should all be asking is rather it was intentional or a fluke.

This episode truly made me question the possibility that the town’s ultimate goal is to really play with the minds of these individuals. At the Diner, Dale annoyed me more than ever, so did Fatima. Oh my gosh, I was so pissed with her and her sudden attitude. Perhaps it’s the fact that you are becoming or carrying a monster inside of you. Dale has annoyed me since the moment he appeared on this show, but SPOILER ALERT something big happened to Dale before the episode culminated.

Boyd was seriously losing control of the townsfolk and his emotions were starting to unravel as a result. I mean the female cop new to town was just trying to give some guidance and he flipped on her. Now his words to Ellis were warranted and wise beyond years, as the episode culminated. Julie and Elgin commiserated over their struggles. We know Elgin was seeing a woman in a Kimona asking to be rescued.

On the flipside, the audience learned that Julie is hearing screaming in her head. Something tells me that Julie is about to spiral in a scary way in the coming episodes. Especially after they found an old Polaroid camera and took some pics. We saw Elgin’s picture, but not Julie’s. The question is why? FINALLY, FINALLY, Fatima was busted by Ellis eating rotten veggies. She explained that something is wrong with her or possibly the baby. She failed to disclose that she feasted on Nikki’s blood.

The moment that caused many viewers to shed tears involved Victor reuniting with Henry and sharing that hug. Oh, it was just brutal to watch, and to see Sarah help Victor in his time of need, is redeeming the character. Yes, she has done some wicked stuff, but it was the town, not intentional. Ethan was also in the presence, as Henry posed a question that absolutely blew my mind. There is a hotel sign, but where is the hotel? I cannot tell you how many times I have seen that sign in the episodes and NOT asked that question. Where is it? Henry you got my brain thinking!

Jade and Tabitha found the ‘tree’ but the bottles with numbers were important, as it became clear if you enter the tree you don’t automatically go to the lighthouse, like Tabitha. Too bad Dale didn’t heed Jade and Tabitha’s warning. Why? He ended up in the pool near the motel sign, stuck in the concrete. Boyd was horrified what he witnessed as it was evident there was no rescue. Yes, Dale is dead and Boyd shouted to the residents that he is simply trying to save them from death. They may not see it, but he is indeed doing it.

Next week is going to be interesting as Kristi and Marielle will utilize the sonogram machine to look at Fatima’s baby. Answers are indeed coming “From” fans!