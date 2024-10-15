HOLLYWOOD—Answers, that is what I wanted this week. I wanted answers to the numerous questions I had after last week’s episode of “From.” Yes, the ambulance that was carrying Tabitha, Victor’s father, two EMS workers and a police officer was about to arrive in ‘Fromville’ much to Tabitha’s chagrin. I don’t recall a ton of ravens though with that mysterious tree in the road. I almost feel like if they find a way to move the tree or continue on the road they could find salvation.

Ethan accepted a phone call from our mysterious creatures acting like ‘Thomas’ that his mother was in danger and about to return back to the mysterious town. Jim took over and an ominous warning was made that his ‘children’ were no longer his. Back at Colony House, Donna and company were cleaning the property after that ‘Raven’ crashing through the window after Tillie was trying to read Fatima’s future. There is more to discuss on Fatima and it’s not good people.

Sarah was truly getting some valuable intel from Victor and his past. In particular, him playing with his sister. Gosh, I wish I could just peak into Victor’s brain; he knows so much about this place. Hmm, Victor has blocked what transpired with his mother and her trying to rescue the kids and the people trapped in ‘Fromville.’

The paramedics and police officer started to get rattled about being lost, as Tabitha did her best to explain things without getting them to freak out. Boyd and Randall chatted about the creatures and his plan. Friction was building between Boyd and Randall, as it became clear Randall didn’t want to just survive, he wanted to get out. Kenny and Kristie chatted about their predicament out in the woods.

Victor started to spill about Eloise dying as a result of not listening to their mother. After staying in the root cellar he met ‘The Boy in White’ and his mission to bury everyone who was killed that ‘night.’ Victor grabbed all the precious items which he kept in his suitcase, instead of burying. Ok, we’re getting vital information. Boyd realized that Randall studied the creatures and how they have a routine they follow at night which is beyond critical!

Tabitha tried to get the ambulance to stop, but it kept going which worried Boyd and Randall. Ethan ran out of the home, and Jim went after him. The ‘nurse’ posed as an injured party, taking out both paramedics in the process as the police officer fired shots realizing she is dealing with something not human. Jim went after Tabitha and Henry. Boyd and Randall were stunned to see Tabitha back in town.

The police officer made her way to Colony House as she fired at the creatures, accidentally firing a bullet at one of the residents that Marielle tried to save. It was Nicky, someone whose name did not ring a bell at all. The copy was spiraling as Donna was doing her best to reason with the copy. Randall retrieved the tool kit as he did his best to assist Boyd, but was surrounded by the creatures, and stopped by a bunch of flying bugs.

The ’nurse’ provided Body with the keys, but only if he sacrificed Randall. I’m sorry Boyd, you could have driven that ambulance around and tried to strike those creatures giving Randall some sort of escape. Donna and company were stunned to see Tabitha in the flesh, just as Boyd flipped out after seeing Nicky shot. Tillie disclosed that she is worried about Tabitha, just as it became present that LJ was seeing ghostly visions, one that asked for his help.

Ethan is becoming more pessimistic each day, as he asked Julie why she has been different. Uh oh, Ethan even realizes that something is off with his older sister, who admitted that she was really scared. What? Jade spilled to Kristi and Kenny that he’s been seeing ghostly visitors since he arrived in town. Victor started to recall more memories about the bloodbath that happened when he was little. We heard about Chirstopher, a kid who started to see the symbol. Whoa, could this be a sign of what is to come for Jade? Victor started to unravel as Sarah tried to calm him down, as he called a puppet named Jasper.

Tabitha explained the guy who she was with is Victor’s father. Nicky ultimately succumbed to the bullet she sustained. It left all rattled. Damn, Harold Perrineau is a fantastic actor. Donna broke down as she tried to calm the chaos. Yes, Donna who has been a pillar of strength is fracturing more and more each day.

Christopher brought levity to the people trapped in ‘Fromville’ and that Christopher’s changes ultimately led to Victor spotting ‘Jasper’ talking to Christopher explaining the “WHY” of it all! Fatima is absolutely one of those creatures, as she started to drink and eat Nicky’s blood. Tillie, you need to spill to others what is unfolding before it’s too late.

As Boyd and Donna shared a drink, they were distracted by ambulance lights, that showed a bloody Randall. Yeah the creatures feasted, but guess what, Randall was not dead! Oh, some bad blood is about to erupt between these two, as I think we learn what happens if a person survives an attack? Do they become one of the creatures? Gosh, I have to wait till next Sunday for more answers!