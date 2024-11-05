HOLLYWOOD—The tension is absolutely building with the characters on the series “From.” This week’s episode, ‘These Fragile Lives’ is proof the straw that broke the camel’s back is closer than ever. Elgin still haunted by images of the ghostly woman in the kimono dress sent another picture. One picture that took him to the crevices underground, where he found a wooden box, but nothing inside, until an odd knock proved otherwise. He looked behind the box and discovered a secret passageway. He discovered a decomposed body, before coming face-to-face with the Kimono Lady yet again.

The fragile cop was starting to unravel and posed a series of questions to Kenny who had no answers, but with a bit of tea they hoped things would get better. Tabitha tried to reason with Jim about the dreams she was having connected to the 3 red stones.

Julie spilled to Randall all that was happening with her family, as he seemed MIA about his previous actions that nearly killed Donna. I sensed the bond between these two was building, and it is truly looking that way. Kenny made it clear he plans to fight to get back home; he is not content with being stuck in this weird town.

Kenny spilled a lot about the towns past and what has unfolded, as the cop tried to reason with Boyd’s antics and her past transgressions that killed Nikki. Sweetie you ae in for a rude awakening if you think you’re the first person who has tried to escape this haunted town. Victor arrived to Sara’s place hoping to get Jasper to speak, but needed the basement to make that happen.

Randall decided to teach Julie how to drive utilizing the van at Colony House to do it. Donna and Henry bonded over drinks. I swear this place is always limited on food, but the one thing they always seem to have is alcohol.

Boyd was taken aback to see that cop at the police station demanding her gun back. She unleashed a bit of rage that took Boyd by surprise. She questioned Boyd’s credentials as a cop, as he pushed back. Boyd gave her the gun back, but without any ammunition, and that was a smart move. Tabitha’s memories were starting to come back about a threatening figure that was prevented from passing the three red stones. Jude and Ethan tried to piece the puzzle together, but it seems Jude was the closest to figuring out the mystery; it may have been destiny.

Tillie tried to be a leaning ear for Ellis who was unraveling about Fatima and her odd cravings. This talk about death and life, has me worried for Ellis. Fatima was reacting to the IV inside of her and started to have unbelievable pain, as her body started to eat itself (at least that was what she envisioned). Randall had another encounter with those bugs, one that caused him to spiral while driving. Julie chased after him into the woods.

Ellis decided to raid the cabinet at the clinic against Kristi’s will, as Ellis was forced to talk his son down. We’re actually seeing some range from the character Ellis which is quite welcome, and father and son bonded in the process. Julie stumbled upon that strange concoction in the middle of the woods, they felt weird energy. Julie wanted to investigate, but Randall prevented her from making a dangerous journey.

Fatima was ready to eat more rotten veggies, but she resisted, but in an unexpected turn of events she stabbed Tillie killing her, just as Ellis stumbled upon the scene. So Donna already wanted Ellis and Tillie away from Colony House, and this is on going to amplify her threat level more than ever before. What was Tillie’s warning though, “You have to run!”