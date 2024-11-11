HOLLYWOOD—This was a great episode of the series “From.” It has indeed been a while since the viewers had an episode that had a bit of meat to it. This week’s episode, ‘Thresholds’ deliver a few shocking secrets and moments. Things kicked off with Boyd housing Fatima in a hut far out in the woods and presenting her with a talisman to protect her at night.

Fatima explained what unfolded as Boyd realized he’s in dicey waters. Back at Colony House, Kenny, Boyd, Acosta and the others were investigating Tillie’s untimely demise. It became very clear this was not one of the ‘monsters’ that committed the deed, it was an actual person. Boyd was not doing a great job of deflecting. If anything, he was pointing the finger bigger on another party, after adamantly denying that Sara was responsible for Tillie’s death.

Speaking of Sara she was doing her best to get Jasper the puppet to talk, but not much to Victor’s chagrin. Victor was spiraling when he realized that Sara was not speaking correctly and he went into a violent rage. Sara unsure what to do, reached out to Tabitha for help and massive secret was disclosed. The Church was the focal point of a long, unearthed secret.

More on that later. Why is NO ONE questioning Elgin and all his odd interactions? The kid is troubled and it is apparent he is making moves that should raise plenty of red flags. He was draining his blood into an IV bag? I didn’t know at the beginning, but I realized the issue by the end of the episode.

I do like this bond between Randal and Julie, as she wanted to further investigate that odd contraption in the woods. Randall warned Julie, but Julie being Julie decided to investigate on her own with Ethan of all people. Good thing she did because the audience was REVEALED A MASSVIE SECRET. Ever wonder who tossed that rope down to Boyd when he was trapped in a fireplace? It was NOT Martin, it was Julie! Yes, this place allows time travel of some sorts. I don’t understand it, but I’m trying to wrap my head around the purpose.

Kenny and Acosta managed to pull her out of that screaming trance, when they pulled her away from the contraption, which is proof that it is some sort of portal that transports you in time. Julie, I think was real close to discovering another secret within the caves, but she heard Victor and Tabitha discussing the monsters living in the cave, as we kept hearing Anghkooey and more screaming.

Victor came to the realization that his feelings that Jasper speaking were not accurate. It was the basement of the church, and stunner alert: Jasper was not talking at all! Christopher was speaking with the Boy in White who spilled some major tea.

I appreciate Donna more and more each episode; her raw emotion and ability to speak the truth when no one else wants to hear it is so refreshing. She is well aware that keeping a secret is damning. Why? She discovered from Boyd and Ellis that Fatima was guilty of killing Tillie and she refused to stay quiet. Boyd you can’t punish others, but when it comes to people you care about, you stay mum. Boyd did his best to get Ellis to realize Fatima is a serious danger to him if he stays with her and I must agree.

Again, how does everyone in this town always find a way to have a drink, but they barely have food to sustain? Victor and Jade commiserated over drinks per usual. Jade and Jim had a war of words as frustrations continued to mount about trying to solve the big riddle in town. Jim didn’t like hearing what Jade had to say, even if it was plenty of truth. Henry echoed some similar words of encouragement to Jim that is making me worry as we only have 2 episodes left in the season.

One thing that is certain, I think there is something manifesting in Fatima and it ain’t good. Elgin with clues from the mysterious ‘Kimono Lady’ and the camera located Fatima and took her to the dungeon where he was previously led to. Yes, Elgin is not the savior we expected him to be as he held Fatima captive and I don’t think it was the right move because I suspect the ‘Kimono Lady’ who Fatima suddenly saw in the flesh is up to no good.

A major secret to the town was the Boy in White who spoke to Christopher about “The answers to the end are at the beginning. That it started with the children and what the others did to them.” It feels like some sort of sacrifice was done to the children of this town and the monsters are torturing those until they “save the children.”

The Faraway Tree is critical to solving the mystery, as it because clear Victor told his mother about the tree, and because Christopher didn’t, his mother did! Next week is the penultimate episode, before the big season 3 finale. I’m scared “From” fans because I fear a major character, two or three might not make it to season 4.