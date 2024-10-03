HOLLYWOOD—I’ve decided to do recaps of the MGM+ series “From” because I’m so hooked on this series, I have to discuss my theories with all the other fans and viewers of the series out there. I loved the season three premiere, and I feel like I got more questions than answers after two episodes in. SPOILER ALERT: if you didn’t watch the season premiere stop reading now!

Well, we had to bid adieu to Tai Chen, Kenny’s mom, who was viciously tortured by the monsters, as Boyd was forced to watch in the barn. It was just so difficult to watch and the acting from Harold Perrineau during the attack and the aftermath was just sensational. It is such a shame some shows never receive any love when it comes to Emmys, Golden Globes and other award ceremonies throughout the year.

Jade came to Boyd’s rescue after sunlight rose, and Boyd’s response as he apologized to Tai Chen for not being able to rescue her was gut-wrenching. It just takes you out as a viewer. With that said, things really started to unfold in the town, as the news about Kenny’s mom spread. It was a gut punch for Donna, who snapped and broke down. She yelled, screamed, shouted and cried at Boyd for thinking they might have a chance of escaping this town. Yet, again, some stellar acting on the series that continues to go overlooked.

Jade and Kristi took Tai Chen’s death hard, but no one more than Kenny himself. Kenny was beyond himself and showed some serious rage, only the second time the entire series after his father was killed by the creatures thanks to Sarah. Man, Kenny’s rage was palatable, similar to Boyd. What was their response? Let’s capture one of the monsters and see what happens. EXACTLY! I have been thinking about this for days. Why haven’t they tried to capture one of the creatures. Dig a hole, trap them in a box or something. There has to be a way to capture one and see what unfolds when they are forced to stay in the sunlight. Do they explode like a vampire or something? After three seasons, viewers should start to get some answers and I think we are headed in that direction to say the least.

We know fire is something that can be used against them, but that fire could also be used against the townsfolk; look what happened with the animals in the barn. I’m worried for Julie because she is spiraling and hinted to Sarah she may be starting to hear voices. Oh that has me worried and if there is anyone I’m worried about the most it’s Jim. Could Julie place Ethan in danger? It’s possible, but I don’t know if the series wants to go in that route, but the first episode saw a mother and daughter viciously ripped apart, so kids are not off limits on this series.

With that said, we got some big revelations this episode, Tabitha learned more about Victor’s life as a kid, particularly how his mother was seeing visions of things. Guess what she did? She drew everything she was seeing with paintings, paintings that Victor’s father stored in the basement. Guess what people, those paintings look like a lot of things in ‘Fromville’ and considering Victor’s mother was crafting these paintings before she vanished, is it possible what she thinks about manifested into reality in this mysterious town? That was a major clue that burst into my head.

The bigger reveal had to be regarding Fatima who is NOT DOING GOOD WITH HER PREGNANCY! She was still puking and she started to lose teeth. They paid a visit to the clinic where it became obvious she needed to eat. The problem was the food she was eating. She was eating rotten crops/veggies. It immediately dawned on me, she might be pregnant with one of these creatures or monsters. I think Fatima is about to become a monster or her child will be one. That is going to be a brutal punch for Ellis and Boyd because we could be looking at a kill or be killed situation. Also did everyone see how Fatima was not able to enter the Colony House?

The big shocker of the episode came at the very end with Jim hearing the landline ring inside the home. The phone has never rung, so who could it be? At first, I thought it might be Tabitha trying to reach her family, but nope, it was Thomas, Jim’s son who died at a very early age. Oh, these monsters are wicked and torturing our characters in ways that I never expected. I cannot wait till next Sunday to see what unfolds “From” horror seekers! New episodes air at 9 p.m. on MGM+.