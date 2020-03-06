UNITED STATES—Free slot machines are one of the most popular amusements enjoyed by millions of gamblers worldwide. But do we know that much about their historical background, especially the one about their technological development? Without any other words, let’s move one with a review of free slot machines and their evolution, starting from a first-ever machine to contemporary gambling realities!

Technology Effect: From Fruit Machines to Online 3D slots with No Download

Free slot machine games in their original form are the casino gambling machines that operate as the games of chance. Sittman and Pitt Company, based in New York, US, invented the first-ever gambling machine back in 1891. Its construction was based on five drums, accompanied by a total of 50 cards.

Further on, it would be impossible not to mention the personality of an infamous Charles Augustus Fey, who created a slot machine with automatic payouts and actual metal reels. By including only five symbols to his invention, including spades, hearts, diamonds, horseshoes, and, most importantly, liberty bell, the slot machine of Fey has become known as the so-called “Liberty Bell.”

Fey, a great mind, indeed, did not patent his creation, leading to the extreme popularization of slot machines similar to a “Liberty Bell,” which lasted up to 1902, which was a horrific year for the developing industry. Slot machines with their cash prizes were officially banned in the US, leading to the popularization of trendy fruit machines, which awarded players with chewing gums and sweets instead of monetary incentives.

A real revolution took place only in 1963, almost a half-decade later the ban of slot machines, when Bally released their electromechanical slot called “Money Honey.” It revolutionized the industry by incorporation two seemingly opposite things, namely a mechanical lever that had to be pulled and fully electrical wheels.

Even though the machine designed by Sittman and Pitt Company is now considered to be the precursor of all modern free slot machines, its impact on the emergence of casino slots with free spins and no sign-up options is obvious. Isn’t it fascinating to take a look at how all those video slots, Vegas slots, and even free slots video poker emerged? Add that to the fact that the later development of technology contributed to the emergence of no registration and no download games with bonus features that can be played either for fun or to win real money. Not to mention that these free slot machine games without downloading or registration can come with different Jackpots, no deposit options, and instant play features. If you were wondering how to play free slots online with no email to enjoy the best fruit machines with bonus rounds, be sure to review the TOP free slot machines to play now.

A decent notion is that new types of slots emerged, whereas the most worthy of mentioning are:

3D slots , which are the machines designed in the way to provide the graphics in a 3D-styled image.

, which are the machines designed in the way to provide the graphics in a 3D-styled image. Penny slots allow gambling by wagering only a few cents or even less per each spin, making them just the right choice for beginners.

allow gambling by wagering only a few cents or even less per each spin, making them just the right choice for beginners. For fun games are usually free slot machines with engaging plotlines and fabulous gaming options

games are usually free slot machines with engaging plotlines and fabulous gaming options Classic games focus on recreating the former appearance of slot machines by emphasizing old-school layouts and nine-pay line gameplay.

games focus on recreating the former appearance of slot machines by emphasizing old-school layouts and nine-pay line gameplay. Vegas-style slots have iconic symbols, which are easily associated with Nevada-located gambling heaven.

have iconic symbols, which are easily associated with Nevada-located gambling heaven. Fruit machines nowadays are games with stylized symbols, such as cherries, bananas, peaches, and lemons.

nowadays are games with stylized symbols, such as cherries, bananas, peaches, and lemons. No download and no registration type, which can also be called “instant play” machines, are games that can be accessed without downloading files or creating a new account.

Free Penny Slots No Download Required: Instant Play

It won’t be a big secret to tell that the trends in the development of free slot machines have been soaring starting from the 1990s. While 1996 is prominent in terms of the release of “Reel ‘Em” with its unprecedented bonus rounds by WMS Industries, the InterCasino, a first-ever online gambling website, has started its operation. Since 1996, a vast range of changes occurred with free slot machines, ranging from the diversification of software providers to the introductions of VR technologies, outstanding free play versions, and thousands of fascinating titles of slot games.

This specific time frame has also been prominent regarding the smooth transition of gambling to mobile devices, which now make a considerable share of all gaming activities. Not to mention the processes of gamification and the introduction of skill-based tools to slot games, which once were unimaginable for slot machines. Those introductions allow players to enjoy new features and technologies alongside being close to the essence of gambling.

Another important event took place when the first-ever Instant Play games were introduced in a wide range of websites. These Instant Play games work differently from their downloadable counterparts since they require a gambler to have constant access to the Internet, which ensures that a Flash or HTML5 slot machine works.

As we’ve mentioned a smooth transition to mobile devices earlier, it is important to remember that it was one of the essential changes that happened to the gambling industry. According to the 2019 Global Games Market report, mobile gameplay now generates $68.5 billion, which is roughly 45% of the global market. Where there is such a soaring demand from the side of players who enjoy playing on the go, even the supply of free mobile slot machines is exceptional.

Comparing Real Money & Free Versions

Enough talking about money. Free slot machines are continually gaining in popularity, both regarding popularity and gameplay options. These free games, in contrast to their real money counterparts, offer the same top-notch experience without requiring gamblers to make real-money investments.

There is also a distinctive type called “social slots,” which are games that can be played for free either on social media platforms, specialized websites, or even mobile applications.

It is also vital to remember that gaming is “a very seductive thing,” which best represents the vast majority of gamers’ types. It is now common to distinguish the following types of gamers:

Low rates . These are experienced players who enjoy a process of gaming, especially when the low stakes are in play.

. These are experienced players who enjoy a process of gaming, especially when the low stakes are in play. Pros . Some players are famous for their capacities of calculating all the odds, cheesing out all those long-anticipated Jackpots.

. Some players are famous for their capacities of calculating all the odds, cheesing out all those long-anticipated Jackpots. Aggressives . This type of player base is represented via the gamers who find it problematic to control their spending behavior in casinos.

. This type of player base is represented via the gamers who find it problematic to control their spending behavior in casinos. Casuals. They usually engaged in free slots or social games, which satisfy their casino demands, such as relaxation.

The human has always been tempted to risk, which is true even in the case of a division into typical categories of casino players, which helps us to know more about gaming patterns.

What is more intriguing is the fact that nearly 46% of all casino players engage in gambling only for the sake of winning, which has been approved in a study by the UK Gambling Commission. In turn, a total of 34% of respondents in a study claimed that playing for fun is their only intention. Only a fraction of a total sample size, which was 19%, claimed that they engage in gambling to win big or claim a Jackpot.

If you are interested in the specifications of free-to-play markets as a whole, a Super Data study has proven that free-to-play games prevail among the preferences of players. Not only are they more appealing to casual gamers, but these games actually accounted for four out of five dollars spent on digital entertainment and gaming purposes.

Thanks to an incredibly fascinating performance of the mobile gaming segment of the market, nearly $64.4 billion were spent on free-to-play mobile games, which is more than three times higher in contrast with PC games.

Free Spins Bonus & In-Game Bonus Rounds Calculation

One gambler is to acknowledge that thousands of gambling websites have been prominent in terms of adding specific promotions, such as free spins, which allow playing for free for a fixed number of spins. In turn, software developers have been busy designing their games with appealing in-game features, including Wilds, Scatters, Bonus Rounds, and Multipliers.

For a newcomer to the industry, it might be tough to calculate all those percentages and multipliers commonly associated with free spin bonuses offered by gambling websites. Except for using convenient online calculators, players can review the potential value of an offer by considering the cost of free spins, house edge, and prospective gross gaming revenue (GGR).

Gamblers should also remember that the in-game bonuses can be closely reviewed by taking a look at the particular reviews of specific slot machines. By using those tools for calculating the actual value of promotional deals, which include a welcome bonus, no deposit promotions, welcome free spins, and regular promotions, a player can win money in online casinos.

Latest Innovation: VR Free Slots with No Registration

When it comes to the newest innovation in online gaming, VR technologies come to mind immediately. It might be too hard to review all the facts about this innovation-driven technology, which forced us to compile a brief list of amusing facts about them:

VR slots work by offering real casino experience via the use of specialized VR equipment, which enriches gaming, alongside expanding its features.

Right now, the awareness about the VR/AR technologies is continually increasing, being at the peak of 64% in 2018.

The entire industry of VR is ambitious in terms of offering countless developmental ways for old arcade games, which can be prominent for the gambling industry and its Vegas-style slots.

Gambling itself has developed already from the VR technologies, eventually granting players a chance to interact with other players, hear the sounds of slot machines, enter different gaming rooms, and accessing the lifelike slot machines.

A fun fact is that the first-ever VR casino SlotsMillion opened its gates back in 2015, which has set a standard for an entire industry to take a closer look at.

While the VR technologies are beneficial in terms of enriching the experience and improving socializing features, it also has a range of drawbacks, ranging from the cost of VR equipment to addictive gaming.

Did you know that VR slot machines are expected to grow 800 percent by 2021? Such an ambitious estimation shows that the future VR in gambling is brighter than ever.

With all those facts in mind, it is now evident that the industry of gambling has numerous developmental directions. In contrast, VR is only one of the thousands of ways how it can develop itself over time.

Then vs. Now: The Most Popular Free Slot Games to Play for Fun

The first striking difference between the old games and the newest slot machines is design. Not only the latest slot machines have vibrant layouts, smooth animations, and outstanding graphics, but they also seem to be appealing regarding variability. Now, players can choose from thousands of themes and subjects of interests, whereas the old slot machines were, more or less, focused on fruit and card back styles. Right now, the most notable design trends in slot machines are the ones with special effects, neon colors, and great artist layouts.

As the industry is developing, it lost some of its charm of the iconic slots from the past. Some of the most memorable games include Indian Dreaming, Mr. Cashman, and Zorro, which are now iconic role models of slot machines for most old-school gamers.

Nowadays, the most popular slot machines deserve special attention, whereas out review team is proud to shed light on the iconic ones, as follows:

Double Diamond is a slot machine developed by IGT, which is famous for its simplicity, high returns, and lucrative in-game bonuses.

is a slot machine developed by IGT, which is famous for its simplicity, high returns, and lucrative in-game bonuses. Stinkin Rich is a game with 5 reels and a total of 100 pay lines, which is beloved by thousands of players because of its Multipliers, appealing design, and low wagering options.

is a game with 5 reels and a total of 100 pay lines, which is beloved by thousands of players because of its Multipliers, appealing design, and low wagering options. Triple Diamond is a game in the collection of IGT that has a huge Jackpot, decent RTP ration, and a classic layout. This slot machine provides high-paying bonuses and allows getting high-scale prizes regularly.

is a game in the collection of IGT that has a huge Jackpot, decent RTP ration, and a classic layout. This slot machine provides high-paying bonuses and allows getting high-scale prizes regularly. Coyote Moon stands out from other slot machines thanks to its engaging gameplay, lucrative rewards, and high chances of obtaining free spins.

stands out from other slot machines thanks to its engaging gameplay, lucrative rewards, and high chances of obtaining free spins. Golden Goddess is a famous game that is beloved by the fans of fantasy themes, which are also in favor of high regular payouts.

is a famous game that is beloved by the fans of fantasy themes, which are also in favor of high regular payouts. Gypsy Moon is a mystery-themed game by IGT with a total of 243 ways to win and dozens of options of scoring extra rounds, eventually making it a truly impressive game.

is a mystery-themed game by IGT with a total of 243 ways to win and dozens of options of scoring extra rounds, eventually making it a truly impressive game. Buffalo offers 1024 ways to win, alongside fast-paced gameplay and the absence of pay lines. This slot has much to offer.

offers 1024 ways to win, alongside fast-paced gameplay and the absence of pay lines. This slot has much to offer. Da Vinci Diamonds will satisfy the lovers of art and history since it is based on the works of legendary Leonardo. This game itself has a relatively high paying Jackpot and flexible betting options.

will satisfy the lovers of art and history since it is based on the works of legendary Leonardo. This game itself has a relatively high paying Jackpot and flexible betting options. Quick Hit attracts thousands of players who are looking for outstanding mobile gameplay experience as well as a classic theme and appealing layout.

attracts thousands of players who are looking for outstanding mobile gameplay experience as well as a classic theme and appealing layout. More Chilli fits the preferences of players who are looking for a variety of special symbols, unique triggers, and occasionally appearing extra reels. Fantastic!

World-Known Slot Providers

The development and constant supply of top-notch software is a hard task, which can be accomplished by a few software providers. The most iconic ones now capture a significant share of the market with their superb games and slot machines solutions. Since the competition between those excellent companies is intense, each specific company employs the latest technologies, outstanding security measures, and appealing design solutions.

Even the land-based casinos are experimenting with the design of physical slot machines, which are supposed to look different from each other, both visually and conceptually.

When it comes to the latest innovations among leading software providers, we can easily emphasize the following:

Aristocrat is working on a range of available games that are using Helix Xt and Arc Single cabinets, alongside releasing new MarsX-dedicated slot machines.

IGT, in turn, is currently working on the innovations regarding sports betting, mobile versions, and the additions of 3D and AR technologies.

Microgaming is focused on its partnership with a London-based supplier IWG to adapt old releases by redesigning and relaunching them.

NetEnt is engaged in enriching and diversifying its share in the segment of the live dealer gaming solutions.

NextGen Gaming does its best in working further with the personalization of gameplay elements and unique features, which allow making any company’s slot machine even more recognizable.

Novomatic is now ranked as the best supplier of casino software for the third time in a row, eventually making it a role model for other suppliers in terms of innovation, audits, and portfolios of games.

Playtech is slowly paving its way to the segment of live games and Quantum Blackjack gaming options, which are sure to fascinate the casual players.

WMS is further working on mobile versions of its games, which are one of the most popular among gamblers.

As one can see from the experiences of all those leading software developers, technological advancements are actively enforced, including VR advancements, live dealer solutions, and large scale of personalization. It might even be funny to trace how all those changes, ranging from the first-ever slot machine to the mobile options and redesign ideas, have revolutionized free slot machines. These perks and features, initiated by leading software suppliers mentioned above, definitely forecast ambitious progress for the gambling industry.