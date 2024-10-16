UNITED STATES—Since its founding in 1984, the Breeders’ Cup has stood as one of the most exciting events in horse racing. Each year, it brings together the finest horses, jockeys, and trainers from around the globe to compete at the highest level. With the intense competition, fans eagerly anticipate thrilling performances and upsets, which have made the event even more unforgettable.

The Breeders’ Cup has often been the stage for surprising results. Over the years, several underdog horses have risen to the occasion, shocking fans and defying the odds. Their unexpected victories have become legendary in the sport, reminding us that horse racing is as unpredictable as exciting.

Arcangues vs. Bertrando (1993)

Arcangues was almost unknown to American fans when he entered the 1993 Breeders’ Cup Classic, making him a 133-1 longshot. Coming from France, he wasn’t expected to perform well on the dirt, especially against top-tier competition. On the other hand, Bertrando was the favorite, known for his dominant front-running style and impressive season leading up to the race.

When the gates opened, most assumed Bertrando would cruise to victory, but Arcangues had other plans. Guided by jockey Jerry Bailey, who had never ridden him before, Arcangues stunned the field with a strong finish, pulling ahead by two lengths to secure the win. Fans and commentators were left shocked, calling it one of the biggest upsets in Breeders’ Cup history.

Raven’s Pass vs. Curlin (2008)

Raven’s Pass was considered a European turf specialist, and many doubted his ability to compete on the dirt in the 2008 Breeders Cup Classic. Many sportsbooks reflected that he was the underdog of this match. Since historically, European horses had struggled on American dirt tracks, and Curlin, the reigning champion and 2007 Horse of the Year, was the overwhelming favorite. Most fans and experts believed Curlin would dominate the race once again.

Surprisingly, Raven’s Pass defied expectations. Jockey Frankie Dettori skillfully maneuvered him through the field, and as the race reached its climax, Raven’s Pass surged ahead of Curlin, securing a dramatic victory. The upset astonished fans, proving that European horses could succeed on dirt and solidifying Raven’s Pass as an international sensation.

Court Vision vs. Goldikova (2011)

When Court Vision entered the 2011 Breeders’ Cup Mile, few gave him any attention. He was a longshot facing Goldikova, a mare who had already made history by winning the Mile thrice. Most fans and analysts were confident she would secure her fourth win, with Court Vision barely considered a serious contender.

Yet, the race unfolded in a way no one expected. As the horses approached the final stretch, Court Vision surged ahead under jockey Robby Albarado, snatching the victory and leaving Goldikova in his wake.

The upset shocked everyone, especially as Goldikova had been widely expected to claim another title. Court Vision’s win reminded fans that anything can happen in horse racing, especially on the Breeders’ Cup stage.

Ferdinand vs. Alysheba (1987)

In 1987, Ferdinand entered the Breeders’ Cup Classic as a former Kentucky Derby winner, but by then, many believed his best days were behind him. Alysheba, having won both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes earlier that year, was the dominant force in the field. The attention was largely on Alysheba, as fans expected him to take the Classic and confirm his status as racing’s top horse.

Despite the odds, Ferdinand had one more great race in him. Jockey Bill Shoemaker, one of the sport’s legends, guided Ferdinand through the field, where he narrowly held off Alysheba in the final stretch to win by a nose. The victory stunned the crowd, proving that Ferdinand still had the heart of a champion. The race is remembered as one of the most exciting finishes in Breeders’ Cup history.

Da Hoss vs. Hawksley Hill (1998)

Da Hoss’s path to the 1998 Breeders’ Cup Mile was far from ordinary. After winning the same race in 1996, Da Hoss had been sidelined for nearly two years due to injuries, with only one minor race under his belt leading up to the Mile. Meanwhile, Hawksley Hill was in peak form, and fans and analysts favored him to win.

Few thought Da Hoss could make a meaningful impact after such a long layoff, but he proved everyone wrong. In an incredible comeback, Da Hoss, under jockey John Velazquez, battled Hawksley Hill to the wire, winning by a head in a thrilling finish.

His trainer, Michael Dickinson, famously said, “He’s a miracle horse,” and fans agreed. Da Hoss’s victory remains one of the most incredible moments in Breeders’ Cup history.

Conclusion

The Breeders’ Cup continues to be a stage for dramatic and unexpected victories, where underdogs rise to challenge the biggest names in horse racing. These performances remind us that in this sport, anything can happen, no matter the odds. As the Breeders’ Cup moves forward, fans should stay excited for more thrilling surprises that could be just around the corner.