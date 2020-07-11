SHERMAN OAKS—The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sent out a release on Friday, July 10 barring a Sherman Oaks marketer, Marc Ching, for selling his products on the notion they could prevent, treat, reduce effects of the novel COVID-19 virus.

On April 28, Ching agreed to a federal court order presented to him by the FTC that stated he falsely advertised that his product, Thrive, can be used as a preventative to the pandemic. The supplement consists of Vitamin-C and herbal extracts such as CBD, the legal phytocannabinoid substance found in cannabis plants.

Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Andrew Smith said that products such as these have no proof of treatment:

“There’s no proof that any product will prevent or treat COVID-19 or that any CBD product will treat cancer,” he said. “Let’s be clear: companies making these claims can look forward to an FTC lawsuit like this one.”

Ching has been selling Thrive through his Whole Leaf Organics company since 2018 at a price of $36.99 for a bottle of 50 capsules. In March, he began to change his marketing direction to state the supplement was an “anti-viral wellness booster” with reports of being clinically proven.

The order also alleged Ching sold “CBD-EX, CBD-RX, and CBD-Max, falsely claiming they were effective cancer treatments. CBD-EX is an ingestible capsule consisting mainly of a combination of cannabidiol and herbal extracts. CBD-RX and CBD-Max are oils composed primarily of CBD and hemp extract.”

In addition to being barred from making further claims, Ching has also been ordered to send out notices to customers who have purchased the supplements.