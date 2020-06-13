GWINNETT COUNTY—The GoFundMe fundraisers for Alvin Joseph (21, male, Lawrenceville), Lakaila Mack (20, female, Dacula), and Ebuka Chike-Morah (21, male, Duluth) began on Friday, June 5. The donations will help the individuals obtain legal representation against vandalism and arson charges for incidents linked to them from June 2.

Lakea Mack, Lakaila Mack’s sister, started Help Get A Lawyer For Lakaila Mack which is nearly at a third of its $15,000 goal. Ally Prince Jacques created the GoFundMe campaign Help 3 Young Protestors Get Legal Representation which is trying to raise $50,000. Jacques also started a petition for all three of them, Freedom For 3 Young Black Protestors, on change.org last week.

Two GCPD patrol cars, at the homes of two police officers, were targeted with Molotov cocktails on Tuesday, June 2, between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. The two homes were in Duluth and Lawrenceville.

A 911 call alerted GCPD that one patrol car was on fire at an officer’s residence in Duluth. The fire was already extinguished when they arrived. Witnesses said they saw three black males run away from the vehicle. In the second incident, another caller reported a person attempting to set a patrol car on fire at the Lawrenceville home. According to the witnesses, a dark colored passenger car left the area soon after the attempt. A fire was on the ground behind the car and was put out with an extinguisher. Two dents were found on the driver’s side of the car.

During the search for suspects, another vehicle was linked to the cases. Lawrenceville Police found one of the suspect’s vehicles and arrested Alvin Joseph. Lakaila Mack was in the car with Joseph and taken to GCPD Headquarters for questioning. She was arrested after her interview. Ebuka Chike-Morah, the third suspect, and his vehicle were later found by GCPD, GCFD Arson Unit, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Both vehicles linked to the incidents were recovered. A search warrant was issued on both cars and accelerant was found in one of them.

All three suspects will be charged for both incidents and held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail. Gwinnett County’s press release provided further details: