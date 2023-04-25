SANTA MONICA— Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan passed away on Wednesday, April 19 at age 92.

Archbishop José H. Gomez will preside over the Friday, April 28 2 p.m. Mass, and the homily will be delivered by Msgr. Lloyd Torgerson, pastor at St. Monica Catholic Church. The service will also be streamed on YouTube olacathedral – YouTube

He moved to Los Angeles in the mid 1950s to pursue a career in law. He co-founded the Riordan & McKinzie firm in 1975. They later merged with Bingham McCutcheon in 2003.

Riordan served as Mayor from 1993-2001. He was the first Republican Party mayor in 36 years.

He succeeded Democrat Tom Bradley as mayor who served five terms.

Completion of the Red Line subway’s (2000) and the opening of the Green Line (1995) both occurred during Riordan’s time in office.

Riordan was married on four occasions and had five children.