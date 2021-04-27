UNITED STATES—Established in 2006, FxPro is a multi-asset, low-risk online global broker operating in over 173 countries.

FxPro is a reputable investment broker with over 1,800,000 client accounts.

Their low-risk status and great trust score is reinforced through being authorized by the FCA, FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and SCB through their multi-tier regulatory systems.

According to the FxPro website, their goal is to provide high-quality access to financial markets through advanced execution models. They also equip their investors with a plethora of tools that fit any investor’s trading style.

Want to know if FxPro is right for you?

This review will give you all the pertinent information you need to find out.

Exciting Features

Virtual Portfolio

One key feature FxPro offers new investors is the ability to trade on a simulation-based platform with virtual cash.

They offer 8 base currencies of virtual cash and help their new investors learn how to use their platform with access to different assets like forex, metal, and indices all in a risk-free environment.

That being said, FxPro released a disclaimer stating that while demo accounts present real market conditions and processes, they are simulations and cannot always reasonably reflect all market conditions.

Investment Tools

Investors have a plethora of tools to pick from based on how they would like to trade as well as their level of experience.

Here are some tools that FxPro offers its investors:

MetaTrader Suite: They offer MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms and are available for web and desktop.

They offer MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms and are available for web and desktop. cTrader: This is an algorithmic trading tool that allows investors to build and create trading strategies and is available for web and desktop.

This is an algorithmic trading tool that allows investors to build and create trading strategies and is available for web and desktop. Proprietary FxPro Edge: FxPro edge is a light web-based platform that has amazing charts and an extremely responsive design.

FxPro also offers tutorials on YouTube and real-time technical analysis and news that tell investors about critical impacts to markets.

Customer Service

FxPro promises five-star customer service through their multilingual, 24/5 services.

Their phone customer support line is toll-free in many countries like the U.K, France, Germany, UAE, and Russia.

They also have a physical office in London and social media support on platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Things You Should Know

The minimum initial investment is $100 and while FxPro offers a multitude of pricing options, they tend to be more expensive than their competitors.

This makes them less popular than their counterparts making them less competitive on the online brokering marketplace.

79.83% of retail investors report losing money when trading CFDs with FxPro. Consider whether or not this is a risk you can take making investments with this platform.

One of the best features of FxPro is the ability for investors to make large orders, without a minimum distance from the current market price.

Customer Reviews

Sampad Khawas an investor on Trustpilot says:

“Not so long ago, I started working with FxPro! I wanted a more serious and experienced company that is controlled and trusted with my money.”

All in all, FxPro is a great platform for investors.

They are a low-risk option for new investors to get a lay of the land with a multitude of educational content and tools to help you make the best investments.