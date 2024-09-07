HOLLYWOOD—I knew Gabi was mad after discovering that Stefan slept with Ava on “Days of Our Lives,” but I didn’t expect this. Gabi wanted Stefan to fill the same pain that she was feeling, so she decided what better way to stick it to her cheating husband than by sleeping with his brother, EJ. Yes, EJ and Gabi hit the sheets.

Gabi and EJ were pleased with themselves, but once Stefan learned what transpired, he delivered a punch to his brother. The war between the DiMera family is ever-changing, but with Stefan and EJ at each other’s throats, Kristen covering up a crime for someone who didn’t commit it and Chad doing all in his power to protect ‘Abigail’ from her past.

Yes, the audience knows that the mystery woman is NOT the real Abigail Devereaux. She is a fake, and is working with Dr. Mark Greene with some sort of mystery. Mark is Aaron’s brother (Tate’s pal) and Felicity’s brother. Mark and ‘Abigail’ are in cahoots. He is doing his best to coerce her to keep up with their plan, while ‘Abigail’ has some reservations. The bigger question is how does Mark play into all this. Is this a tale of revenge or could Mark be a long-lost member of the Horton or DiMera clan.

Jack and Jennifer have already left town, so ‘Abigail’s’ focus is solely on reeling Chad in by acting innocence, and acting as if she doesn’t remember much or any of her past. Hmm, she might have a problem there with Stephanie showing concern for her cousin and her memory loss. As more details about Abby’s past come to light, it becomes apparent that she might slip up and when she does, she will be cornered and forced to speak the truth.

A suspect has been arrested in Sarah’s hit-and-run, that person begin Brady Black. The walls were closing in on Brady, and he decided to turn himself in before Jada could issue an arrest warrant. At the police station, Xander lunged at Brady for driving behind the wheel drunk and paralyzing Sarah in the process. Justin is serving as Brady’s lawyer, and questions if Brady was actually behind the wheel since he can’t remember anything.

With that said, Fiona is in panic mode and ready to flee town, but with Justin piecing things together, Kristen covering for Brady and Sarah starting to remember, it is only a matter of time before Fiona is exposed as the culprit in the accident. Yeah, so much for Xander and his mother fixing their broken relationship.

Tate and Holly were busted when they decided to visit the hospital in Salem. Like could these two be any dumber. You go to a hospital where you have plenty of family and friends working and you don’t expect to get caught? Holly had her world turned upside down when she learned that Eric was responsible for the accident that left her father, Daniel dead. Tough pill to swallow, but the truth was bound to come out at some point.

Connie had been good at covering her tracks, but it appears she may have made the biggest mistake of all when she chose to allow Melinda to live because ‘Cardboard Li’ told her otherwise. Melinda might be tied to a bed, but she is determined to free herself. Not to mention Ava is concerned about Connie’s behavior and Melinda’s sudden disappearance. Yeah, it is starting to look like Ava could be next on Connie’s list if she gets too close to discovering the truth.

My suspicions were correct that ‘Abigail’ might be Mark’s sister, and it appears we have that confirmation, but I still want to know why the con. As it appears Stephanie of all people, might be the person to expose the truth. As for EJ and Gabi, it was a one-time thing that may become permanent because it’s apparent that Stefan is over Gabi now, and the move for revenge may have cost her the love of her life.