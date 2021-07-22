UNITED STATES—As the popularity of online casinos continues to grow, countries worldwide are giving priority to the gambling law that would allow users to play games in a safe and transparent environment. One such country is Australia. However, not all countries pass the same gambling law. While some allowed both online casinos and sports betting, others legalized only certain games and sports. And in this article, we’ll take a closer look at the gambling laws in Australia.

How Is the Gambling Law in Australia Different From That in Canada?

If you like finding the best online casino in Australia with great welcome offers, then you should first know what is and what isn’t allowed in this country. For example, there are some differences between countries like Australia and Canada in terms of gambling laws. And those who have been to Canada or live there should know what those differences are.

Similar to gambling in Latin America, Australian law for land-based gambling also varies among different parts of the country. On the other hand, online casinos fall under the regulations of the Interactive Gambling Bill of 2001. And according to this law, no one from Australia is allowed to offer gambling services to players, but players are not prohibited from playing at an offshore online casino. Gambling law in Canada isn’t as strict, as this is a country where casinos have been welcome for many years. One similarity though is that almost all online casinos are based off-shore as well.

Can I Play Online Casino Games in Australia?

Many people wonder if they can find a real money casino app Australia with plenty of casino games and if they are allowed to play online casino games with these apps. And the answer is simple. Even though the Interactive Gambling Bill of 2001 prohibits Australian operators from offering casino services, there is no law that limits Australian players from accessing any other gambling platform. In other words, if you’re in Australia you are welcome to play online casino games.

How to Find the Best Online Casino in Australia?

Finding the best online casino in Australia is really easy. All you have to do is visit trustworthy review websites that offer information about which operators have the best offers and promotions, as well as the fastest payment methods. Moreover, if you want to make sure that the gambling website that you have found is the best one, you should remember that it needs to have a gambling license as well as plenty of available games to choose from.

What Types of Licenses Are There in the Gaming Business?

No matter if you’re gambling in the Caribbean or in Australia, you should always pick online casino websites that have a license. There are various types of licenses and some of them have a higher level of authority. Those operators that hold licenses with the highest authority are the best ones on the market. Below you can see which types of licenses you can expect to find with the best casino operators:

UKGC license

Malta Gaming Authority license

Antigua and Barbuda license

Curacao license

Conclusion

As we can see, gambling laws were present in Australia even before online gambling existed. These laws might change at a certain point in the future and become more operator-friendly, but for now, it is enough to know that you can play as many casino games as you’d like while staying in this country.