HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Wednesday, August 19, the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, authorized an order for a power cut in a home at Hollywood Hills.

Garcetti, 49, informed the public via a Twitter post that he shutdown a utility service at a house in Hollywood, as he claimed that the property violated the city’s public health orders by holding parties with large gatherings. He claimed that he made this decision to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and to ensure the safety of the community. The mayor also revealed that the city of Los Angeles had proceeded to cut the power and water supply of the house after several warnings had been issued by law enforcement. The police claimed that the house where the parties were held accommodated several TikTok stars such as Bryce Hall, who held a birthday party over the weekend with many people who did not wear face masks, according to a report by TMZ.

Garcetti earlier had announced in his annual State of the City speech in April that he will be ordering utility shutdowns for houses that host large gatherings, since these parties violate social distancing measures outlined by the public health safety guidelines in Los Angeles. In his speech, Garcetti can be heard saying, “While we have already closed all bars and nightclubs, these large house parties have essentially become nightclubs.”