HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On September 28, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Gareth Pursehouse, 45, was found guilty by a jury of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Amie Harwick, 38, by throwing her over a balcony at her Hollywood Hills apartment in February 2020.

“Today, justice has been served for Amie Harwick and her loved ones who have endured unimaginable pain throughout this terrible ordeal,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “Our thoughts and support remain with them as they begin to heal. I want to commend the diligent work and dedication of the prosecution team from the Major Crimes Division who worked to secure this conviction.”

On February 15, 2020, shortly after 1 a.m., Pursehouse murdered Harwick in the 2000 block of Mound Street. Her autopsy confirms she had been strangled, before falling off the balcony. Authorities were called to the scene after they received a call of a woman screaming at the residential building. When officers arrived on the scene they found Harwick on the ground below a balcony. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Pursehouse was convicted on one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Pursehouse posted a $2 million bond back in April 2020 and was released after he was arrested back February. A week later he was arrested again and held on a-no-bond-warrant.

Harwick who was formerly engaged to actor and “The Price is Right” host Drew Cary. She recently had a restraining order filed against Pursehouse, fearing for her life. Authorities indicated that the crime scene showed evidence of a struggle and forced entry into Harwick’s home. Evidence also included Pursehouse on surveillance video entering and leaving Harwick’s apartment.

Harwick worked at Bally’s Total Fitness as a fitness director and is known for her fitness video, “Fit Rock.” She wrote “The New Sex Bible for Women” and earned a Master’s Degree from Pepperdine University, where she majored in clinical and family psychology. She was a former Playboy model and a sex and family psychologist.

A petition was started via Change.org to get justice for Amie by Diana Farias. The following statement was posted on the website:

“Domestic Violence is a serious concern for everyone. I recently lost a wonderful friend, Dr. Amie Harwick. She was murdered as a result of poor laws not protecting the victims and treating the offenders. I refuse to let her death be in vain. She was a Doctor in the Mental Health Field and advocate in the community. We need to do the same and advocate for Amie. JUSTICE 4 AMIE!

Amie had a restraining order in place against a violent ex boyfriend from a decade ago. The restraining order expired. Well two weeks ago, this ex boyfriend went to an event that she was at and harassed her. He began to stalk her and on Valentine’s day attack her, in her own home while he laid in wait for her to come home. This man for years clearly needed treatment. She should have never had to be in this situation like so many other victims. The process to get a restraining order is very difficult and traumatic.”

The case was heard by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge George G. Lomeli. Pursehouse faces a possible maximum life sentence in state prison without the possibility of parole. The case was prosecuted by LADA’s Major Crimes Division and investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.