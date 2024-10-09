CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, October 8, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Los Angeles Police Officer Garo Garabedian is charged with assaulting a suspect and seriously injuring him while responding to a domestic violence call in the city of Los Angeles in May 2023.

Garabedian, 42, is charged in case 24CJCF06154 with two felony counts of assault under the color of authority. On May 29, 2023, at approximately 6 p.m., LAPD Officer Garabedian, along with other officers, responded to a domestic violence incident at a residence in Los Angeles. While arresting a male suspect, the defendant allegedly assaulted him resulting in serious injuries.

He is scheduled for arraignment on November 21 in Dept. 30 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center Courthouse. If convicted as charged, Garabedian faces a maximum of 6 years and 8 months in prison. The case is being prosecuted by LADA’s Justice System Integrity Division and investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.