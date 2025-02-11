PACIFIC PALISADES—On February 10, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor, producer, director, and musician, Gary Sinise spent days serving meals in gratitude to hundreds of firefighters and first responders fighting the Eaton and Palisades Fires.



“Had the honor of #ServingHeroes at LA County Fire Department Camp #2, the incredible team responsible for battling the Eaton Fire. This area is a special place for me as I lived here when Forrest Gump came out.



Thanks to the amazing firefighters who gave me the tour of the area, [my] heart goes out to all who lost homes and the families impacted by this horrific fire. I’m deeply grateful for the first responders who work tirelessly to keep these communities safe. And thanks to my pals who came out to help dish out the food. Proud to stand with these heroes,” Sinise posted on Facebook.



On January 30, Sinise and other members of his foundation served firefighters and first responders who battled the Palisades Fire.

“Today, I had the honor of serving a warm meal to the incredible men and women of the LAFD Incident Command for Pacific Palisades and the National Guard through the Gary Senise Foundation Serving Heroes program. These first responders worked tirelessly on the front lines of this devastating fire, protecting lives and communities, and continue in its aftermath.



My pals, Joe Mantegna and John Ondrasik (five For Fighting) joined me to show our appreciation, and we are all humbled by the dedication and resilience of the firefighters, law enforcement, National Guard, and emergency personnel out there, we are grateful for you! A huge thanks to you all. Stay safe and know that we’ve got your backs,” Sinise stated.



Sinise and The Gary Sinise Foundation, Serving Heroes in Gratitude serve close to a million meals to those who work selflessly in their duties and jobs including the military, police, and firefighting, among others.