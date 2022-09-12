UNITED STATES—In a television interview with Newsmax on Friday, September 9, actor, and humanitarian, Gary Sinise, announced he would be donating 2,500 meals to New York’s first responders for the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorists attack on the Twin Towers in New York City.



“On September 13-15 we’re going to be serving 2,500 meals to about 220 different stations across New York City, as part of our Gary Sinise Foundation’s Serving Heroes program to honor the men and women who were lost on that terrible day and to salute and pay tribute to those who go out each and every day to protect our cities. God Bless them all. We are here to lift spirits. We are here to celebrate. We’re here to support, in whatever way we can to honor our veterans and first responders,” said Sinise.

In addition to Sinise, the Lt. Dan Band will be performing live at the Pavilion of the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee on September 30 in a “Concert for American Heroes.” Gates will open at 5 p.m. with a special performance by Five for Fighting at 7 p.m. Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band will take the stage at 8 p.m. The event is free to the public.



Sinise, who is famous for his role as Lieutenant Dan, in the 1994 film, “Forrest Gump,” has spent time, energy, musical talent, and resources supporting American Veterans and first responders via the Gary Sinise Foundation.



He stared in “The Grapes of Wrath” and in the film adaption of John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men.” He also starred in the TV series “CSI: New York.”



The Gary Sinise Foundation has an honor roll celebrating those who served the United States to protect individuals freedom and safety. Sinise invites the public to preserve the names of those who serve(d) by adding their family members and loved one’s names to the Gary Sinise Foundation Honor Roll.



“While we can never do enough for our defenders and their loved ones, we can always do a little more,” states Sinise on his website.