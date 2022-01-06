LOS FELIZ—The Los Angeles Fire Department reported via Twitter that a gas leak transpired in Los Feliz at 1922 N Hillhurst Avenue on Wednesday, January 5. The leak of natural gas came from a one inch diameter line beneath a sidewalk at or near a construction site.

There were no reports of any fires or injuries as a result. LAFD crews have cordoned off the immediate area, and out of an abundance of caution, may briefly isolate or evacuate a handful of residential properties and businesses, and close lanes of traffic, in the immediate area only. So Cal Gas was notified about the issue. The specific cause of the gas leak is under investigation noted LAFD Spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

The LAFD issued a tweet at 9:28 a.m. noting the gas leak was secured.