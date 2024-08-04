HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On August 4, Canyon News did a gas price comparison between now and four years ago. Today, ARCO in Hollywood is selling unleaded gasoline for $6.09 a gallon or $5.99 a gallon if paying customers are using cash. Chevron is charging $5.27 per gallon while Mobil gas and 7-11 are up to $5.27



According to Gas Buddy Shell gas stations are charging $5.20 per gallon, Speedway, $5.21, and at Mobil and 7-Eleven the cost is $5.25 per gallon.



At these gas stations, gas prices are fluctuating up to, $1.10 per gallon.



An AI search for Hollywood Hills indicates the following; Clark #459 $4.99 per gallon, Chevron #90458, $5.79, Sunset Oil Mobil, $5.39, Ampm, $5.09, Shell $5.19, Mobil $5.29,



According to the Los Angeles Almanac, the average U.S. price per gallon of regular (unleaded) gasoline in January 2020 in Hollywood Hills was $3.42 per gallon. In June of 2022, the price hiked to $6.16 per gallon.



The almanac noted the following observation.



“In June 2022, a new average monthly regular gasoline price record of $6.16 [per gallon] was set for the Los Angeles region. It was the fourth month in a row in which a monthly record was set.



During that month, weekly average prices for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $6.23.



Although the Los Angeles Region ended the last month of 2022 with an average gasoline price lower than a year prior, its 2022 annual average price was the highest on record for the region.”



On March 1, 2022, President Joe Biden announced that he would allow the release of 30 million barrels of gasoline from U.S. oil reserves. Prior to that, the Biden Administration was holding back from using what was in reserve.



A new advertisement from the Trump Campaign states that gas prices doubled during the Biden Administration.



On January 16, 2024, VERIFY Fact-Check results indicate that is true. Here are the results.



“Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign recently released a 30-second ad comparing the two presidents’ records on the economy.”



The ad claims that gas prices, mortgage rates, income, and retirement savings were better during the Trump presidency than under Biden.



When President Biden took office in January of 2021, the average price of a gallon of gas in the United States was $2.42, according to the Energy Information Administration.



By June of 2022, that price had risen to $5.03 per gallon, more than double the original amount. Experts said at the time this spike was driven in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing sanctions against Russia, a major oil exporter, as well as demand for oil post-COVID rebounding faster than supply chains.”



A full report may be found on the VERIFY website.



On July 26, 2024, the Shale Report posted an article entitled, “Where Does Kamala Harris Stand On U.S. Energy.”



In the Shale Report, the author, Felicity Bradstock, reminds viewers that as Secretary of State, Kamala Harris filed lawsuits against oil and gas companies. In 2015, she supported former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan. When serving as Senator, Harris, endorsed many of Joe Biden’s energy policies.







