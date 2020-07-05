MALIBU— On Wednesday July 1, Gateway co-founder Ted Waitt purchased his new Malibu Mansion in an off-market deal for $34.2 million.

Fashion Designer James Perse sold Waitt the Point Dume property. Perse originally purchased the property for $16 million in 2010. This sale appears to be the most expensive deal to close in Malibu this year, topping the $21.5 million deal for a five-bedroom home on the Pacific Coast Highway May according to The Real Deal.

The 4,200 square foot house sits on 1.3 acres and offers five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The home is a part of the private collection of from The James Perse Residential Projects.

According to the listing on Realtor.com the property offers direct ocean views, expansive lawn with outdoor entertaining and five bedrooms with six bathrooms complete the main and guest house plan.

Born Theodore W. Waitt on January 18, 1963 in Sioux City Iowa, Waitt is the youngest of three siblings. Waitt attended Iowa State University, but never attained his degree.

On September 5, 1985, Waitt, his brother Norm Jr., and Mike Hammond started Gateway 2000 with a $10,000 loan from Waitt’s grandmother. The company started on Waitt’s family ranch in Sioux City Iowa, before moving to Sergeant Bluff, Iowa and later to North Sioux City, South Dakota. Gateway is known for its black and white Holstein cow pattern. In 1998, the company headquarters were moved from South Dakota to Poway, California. Waitt left his position as CEO in 1999 to Jeffrey Weitzen, but returned to his position in 2001.

In addition, Waitt has held a spot on both the Forbes 400 Richest in America as well as Forbes list of the World’s Billionaires. In addition he was listed on Fortune Magazines “40 Richest Under 40.” In 2008, the Forbes 400 list, listed Waitt as having a net worth estimated at $1.4 billion. In 2009, Waitt fell off the billionaires list, with having a net worth estimated at $900 million.

Waitt has been married twice. He and his first wife Joan Theresa Peschel have four children, Hailey, Emily Rose, Maxwell Griffin and Sophia Marie. The two later divorced, and Waitt is currently married to model Michele Merkin.