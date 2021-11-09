Gavin Newsom Expected To Speak Following Covid Booster Shot

CALIFORNIA—Governor of California, Gavin Newsom has been missing from the public eye for eleven days with no explanation.

Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom tweeted on November 7, “It’s funny how certain folks can’t handle truth. When someone cancels something, maybe they’re just in the office working; maybe in their free time they’re at home with their family, at their kids’ sports matches, or dining out with their wife. Please stop hating and get a life.” She has since deleted the tweet.

The Governor was last seen on October 27, when he posted a TikTok video of himself with a mask on getting his Covid-19 booster shot with a caption that read, “Get BOOSTED” and a song playing in the background that is trending on the app, stating, “I understood the assignment.”

Following his third injection of the Covid-19 vaccine shot, Newsom continued to stay active on Twitter and report about the vaccine and its’ newly approved availability to children ages 5-11 years old.

On November 3, Newsom tweeted, “The Pfizer vaccine is now available for kids 5-11. Science and data don’t lie. The vaccine is safe. The vaccine is effective. The vaccine can save your child’s life.”

On November 4, he tweeted his support for the Biden Administration’s decision to force all employees of large companies to be vaccinated or test weekly for Covid-19.

The day before Newsom’s last appearance, October 26, he tweeted, “Winter is coming. Get your booster.”

A spokesperson for Newsom, Erin Mellon reported Newsom’s recent cancelation to Scotland where he was expected to speak at the United Nations Climate Change Conference stating: “Due to family obligations, Governor Newsom will no longer be traveling to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) and will instead be participating virtually, focusing on California’s landmark climate change policies.”

Former Candidate for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, Chuck Callesto, tweeted November 8: “BREAKING REPORT: Several Sources Now Claiming CA Gov. Gavin Newsom had a ADVERSE REACTION to the Vaccine Booster, specifically “Guillain-Barré syndrome”… -The Calirornia Globe” GBS is defined as, a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves.

November 7, California politics reporter who covers the Newsom administration, Sophia Bollag tweeted at 8:54PM, “Gavin Newsom’s office has refused to say what “family obligations” caused him to cancel his trip to the big UN climate change conference in Scotland. Seems like that’s what his wife, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is referencing here.”

She followed up with a tweet Monday evening at 8:52PM stating, “Inbox: @GavinNewsom will speak tomorrow at California Forward’s 2021 California Economic Summit “highlighting the state’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic.” He’s scheduled to appear 11:45 a.m. Event will be live-streamed.”