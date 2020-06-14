NORTH HOLLYWOOD— Club Cobra announced May 28 that with the impacts of the novel coronavirus, they would not be reopening its doors as the owner sold the building.

The gay Latino bar was located on Burbank Boulevard and offered themed nights including “Cobra Fridays” and “TransFix Thursdays” along with providing customers with live music and dance entertainment.

The club is co-owned by Julio Licon and Marty Sokol. Together, they created a post on Facebook letting their fanbase know of the new updates:

“The Property Owner of Club Cobra is selling our building — we will be moving all Club Cobra events to CHICO — our new Broadcast Studio.”

The club will be providing a virtual platform for their patrons to still experience the events and entertainment they provided in person including “Tardeada Sunday” with DJ Panxo and “Gay Brunch” with Danni Kaye.

Licon announced via Facebook his regards to the business not returning:

“Together we made the LA LGBTQ+ scene undeniably the best in the country! We’re sorry we couldn’t have a proper goodbye, BUT! Stay tuned in for upcoming @clubchico events… where it all began.”

Cobra stated when clubs are given the go ahead to reopen, they will continue to live stream every night to reach their regulars alongside a more global audience. The owners have also obtained licenses to throw Cobra events at beaches or parks and large indoor spaces for when large events are permitted again.