HOLLYWOOD─I could have sworn when this entire COVID-19 pandemic started, that I heard that the 2020 Daytime Emmy awards were cancelled, but that seems to not be the case. On Thursday, May 21, the contenders were unveiled and leading the pack was the ABC soap “General Hospital” with a total of 23 nominations. Not far behind were the soaps “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless” with 22 and 21 nominations respectively.

However, if anyone expects to see their favorites from Daytime TV on the red carpet, they should think again. Why? The ceremony will be hosted virtually. Yeah, I’m not certain how that will translate, but apparently the producers of the ceremony which has been relegated to being streamed online in recent years, have come up with a way to honor those who work tirelessly in daytime to never receive the recognition they deserve. Were there surprises? Of course, what awards ceremony does leave some scratching their heads? As expected, the usual suspects land in the Outstanding Drama Series race with “General Hospital,” “Days of Our Lives,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless.”

I recall the good ole days where it wasn’t a given that you’d automatically land in that category because there are not any other contenders to vie for the prize. I think I was more aghast with some of the names missing from the acting races (which will be our focus here people). I’m ecstatic that Katherine Kelly Lang earned a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on the CBS soap “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Lang has been overlooked so many times for her great work as Brooke Logan-Forrester; it’s nice to see her finally get some recognition. I mean can you believe that she has only been nominated 3 times (yes, only 3 times) during her 33 years on the soap? Unfathomable, and just looking at the contenders, I’m placing my bets on Lang, whose work this past year has been fantastic. Her biggest opponent would be Maura West from “General Hospital” who was totally robbed last year in my opinion. That scene when she realized her daughter was dead gives me goosebumps each time I watch it.

People are outraged that Maurice Benard is missing from the Lead Actor race for his touching, yet powerful work on “General Hospital” grappling with the deterioration of his father Mike’s (Max Gail) health on the soap. Yeah, still trying to figure out how Gail was snubbed in the Supporting Actor race as well. Looking at the Lead Actor contenders I would argue it’s a battle between Thorsten Kaye “The Bold and the Beautiful” and Jon Lindstrom “General Hospital” with a slight edge going to Lindstrom, but Kaye is a dark horse and rightfully earned his nomination.

Still upset that Don Diamont is being ignored in the Lead Actor race, that guy has been TERRIFIC the past 2 years on the soap and still hasn’t earned the accolades he deserves. Another name I’m stunned to see missing is Camila Banus for her exceptional work as Gabi Hernandez on “Days of Our Lives.” I mean I was certain she would be nominated in the Lead Actress race, if not there at least in the Supporting Actress race, but not so people.

Another surprise is the omission of Cynthia Watros for her newly formed role of Nina Reeves, who I have come to adore on “General Hospital.” I thought she would have tough shoes to fill out after the great work Michelle Stafford did in creating the character, but Watros has created a Nina that I like people. We could talk about snubs, omissions and shockers for hours, and I’ll save that discussion for another time. A partial list of this year’s nominees in the soap arena are listed below:

Outstanding Drama Series

-“Days of Our Lives”

-“General Hospital”

-“The Bold and the Beautiful”

-“The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

-Steve Burton “General Hospital”

-Thorsten Kaye “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Jon Lindstrom “General Hospital”

-Thaao Penghlis “Days of Our Lives”

-Jason Thompson “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

-Finola Hughes “General Hospital”

-Katherine Kelly Lang “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Heather Tom “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Maura West “General Hospital”

-Arianne Zucker “Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

-Tamara Braun “General Hospital”

-Rebecca Budig “General Hospital”

-Susan Seaforth Hayes “Days of Our Lives”

-Christel Khalil “The Young and the Restless”

-Annika Noelle “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

-Mark Grossman “The Young and the Restless”

-Bryton James “The Young and the Restless”

-Wally Kurth “Days of Our Lives”

-Chandler Massey “Days of Our Lives”

-James Patrick Stuart “General Hospital”

-Paul Telfer “Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

-Sasha Calle “The Young and the Restless”

-Olivia Rose Keegan “Days of Our Lives”

-Katelyn MacMullen “General Hospital”

-Eden McCoy “General Hospital”

-Thia Megia “Days of Our Lives”

The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will air virtually, with nominees and special guests appearing from their homes during a 2-hour special on CBS on Friday, June 26. A time for the even has not yet been announced to the public.