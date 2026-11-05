HOLLYWOOD—It was daytime television’s biggest night when it comes to accolades. For the first time, in a very long time, we had a new contender in the Outstanding Drama Series with the CBS sudser, “Beyond the Gates” coming to play, and guess what they played big time. When the dust settled, it was the ABC soap opera, “General Hospital” which continues to prove almost unbeatable in this category, claiming the prize every year since 2021, and again during the 2026 ceremony.

“GH” also claimed the prize for Outstanding Writing, while “Days of Our Lives” took home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Directing. Yeah, that’s crazy to have a stretch that strong, I think that could all be coming to an end in 2027 if “Beyond the Gates” or “The Bold and the Beautiful” submits the right episodes. “GH” alum Genie Francis earned the Lifetime Achievement accolade which was presented by her husband Jonathan Franks.

There were indeed some shakeups in the acting races as another historic moment transpired with first-time nominee Tamara Tunie winning her first Lead Actress Emmy for her work on “Beyond the Gates.” Tunie is only the second Black woman to win the prize, with “The Young and the Restless'” Mishael Morgan being the first victor in 2022. I was so happy for Tunie who is a force to be reckoned with on the soap opera that sees a Black family at the focal point of the storylines on “Beyond the Gates.”

Scott Clifton earned his second Lead Actor in a Drama Series trophy. He previously won the prize in 2017. He has also won Daytime Emmy Awards for Supporting Actor and Younger Actor for his work as Liam Spencer on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” If you were thinking “The Young and the Restless” walked away empty handed you would be wrong, because the soap swept in the Supporting categories.

Daytime TV alum Roger Howarth who made his return to soaps on “The Young and the Restless” walked away with the Supporting Actor trophy for his work as Matt Clark, while his co-star Beth Maitland won the prize for Supporting Actress for her work as Traci Abbott. For Maitland, it was her second victory after winning an Emmy 41 years ago for her work as the character on “Y&R.”

“The Young and the Restless” led all contenders going into the ceremony with 18 nominations and walked away with a total of 3 prizes. Another big victory for “Beyond the Gates” was for Ambyr Michelle who won for Younger Actor in a Drama Series for portrayal as Eva Thomas, who is an exceptional actress. Watch out for her people. Overall, it was a very festive ceremony which proves, members of Daytime TV still deserve their flowers.

Major issue, the ceremony was way too long. I mean 4 hours, 4 hours for the Daytime Emmy Awards is a bit crazy. I’m glad the awards ceremony hasn’t died, despite it no longer airing on broadcast TV, but that ceremony was longer than the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. Hoping things can be fine-tuned a bit for 2027, as I think “General Hospital” reign as Outstanding Drama Series, might be coming to an end if “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Beyond the Gates” has anything to say.

Written By Donald Thompson