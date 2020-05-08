UNITED STATES−The Department of Justice (DOJ) has dropped all charges against Army General Michael Flynn who served as former Special Counsel to President Trump. As of Thursday, May 7, 2020, Michael Flynn has been fully exonerated.

Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn Attorney and author of the best-selling book, “Licensed to Lie,” responded to the DOJ’s decision stating, “This is a victory for truth, Justice, the President, and millions of Americans who want the rule of law restored across the land. Let freedom ring.”

Mark Levin interviewed Powell on the Mike Levin Show calling out Attorney General Sally Yates, and Former President Obama for “setting up Flynn in order to investigate their political opponent, Donald Trump.”

Mark Levin interviewed GEN #Flynn lawyer @SidneyPowell1 this evening on the @marklevinshow. This clip is about then Acting AG Sally Yates and President #Obama's complicity in setting up Flynn in order to investigate their political opposition, incoming President #Trump. pic.twitter.com/aibzc6ZWS3 — Tim Sumner (@SgtTim911) May 7, 2020



President Trump stated on February 15, 2017, that he thought Michael Flynn was not treated fairly.

“General Flynn is a wonderful man,” Trump said publicly. “I think he has been treated very, very unfairly by the media in many cases.”

In a meeting at the White House with Texas Governor, Greg Abbott on Thursday, May 7, President Trump said of Flynn, “He’s an innocent man, and in my book, now, he’s even a greater warrior.”

President Trump also called out the Obama administration, saying, “He was targeted by the Obama administration, and he was targeted in order to try to take down a President, and what they’ve done is a disgrace, and I hope a big price is going to be paid. There’s never been anything like this in the history of our country. What the Obama administration did is unprecedented.” President Trump went on to refer to the Obama administration as, “human scum.”

On May 4, Jim Jordan (R-OH) and White House Chief of Staff, Mike Meadows (R-NC) reportedly wrote to FBI Director, Christopher Wray demanding answers on the investigation and accusations of General Flynn.

On May 7, 2020, on National Prayer Day, Barbara (Flynn) posted a tweet on behalf of General Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, and the Flynn family.

“Thank all of the great Patriots of our Country for your amazing prayers, messages, and standing strong with us! God Bless you and your beautiful families. Will see you soon.” @GenFlynn

In a report found in the Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) library from Edward C. O’Callaghan (ODAG) written to Bradley A Booker on March 17, 2018, a letter was written with a secret mission code name. The letter goes back to 2016, back when President Trump was referred to as, “Mr. Trump.” Reference was made to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal that was never resolved, and the FBI’s handling of the case. Former foreign policy manager for the Trump campaign, George Papadopoulos, former FBI Director, James Comey, and retired Army General, Michael Flynn who was under investigation and being falsely accused of colluding with Russia in the Presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

Republicans in Congress led by Rep., Devin Nunes (R-CA) began their own investigation to find evidence of the F.B.I. attempting to undermine the investigation.

