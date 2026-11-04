MELROSE—On November 4, news began to circulate about a new fantasy bookstore coming soon to Melrose. Genres Book Society will occupy the building at 8214 Melrose Avenue in the old Melrose Shopping District, where the Decades Consignment shop used to be. The Los Angeles Times, first noted that the venue would have a treehouse, two-stories tall, with “glowing books,” on its branches, and a “dragon built from books.”
Staff running the store will be able to suggest items to purchase to shoppers. The store will also contain dedicated spaces for theater performance and author events. It will also include rooms with unique decorations inspired by different genres of literature. The floors will feature quotes.
This bookstore holds promise for Melrose that the fantasy part- walls of books carved into a treehouse- will draw its own audience. Bookstore gurus will come for the books, and then there’s a cocktail lounge. The element of surprise will attract curious audiences, sci-fi enthusiasts, preteens, teens, and parents trying to nurture their children’s love of reading. The opening date for Genres Book Society has not been announced, other than sometime in mid-2027.