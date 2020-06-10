HOUSTON, TX—George Floyd, a Minneapolis resident who died on May 25 after a former police officer kneeled on his neck for almost 9 minutes, was previously convicted in Harris County for “delivery of a controlled substance.”



The filed complaint alleges that the incident occurred on or about February 5, 2004. The “substance” was less than 1 gram of cocaine, and Floyd delivered it to someone called “G. Goines.” Floyd was sentenced to 10 months in state jail with 109 days credited for the offense. His attorney was J. Brooks.

On March 8, 2019, the office of Harris County District Attorney Kim K. Ogg sent a letter to Floyd. It was addressed to a location in Houston, although Floyd had already moved to Minneapolis.

The letter claimed that upon review, “former Houston Police Officer Gerald Goines may have been involved” in the case, likely referring to the “G. Goines” whom Floyd delivered the cocaine to.

“Officer Goines has been relieved of duty,” added Assistant District Attorney Gerald Doyle, who signed off the letter. The ex-officer was also placed under criminal investigation.

Goines was indicted in November 2019 in relation to a fatal Houston raid earlier that year. He faces a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.