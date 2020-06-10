HOUSTON, TX—George Floyd, a 46-year-old father and Minneapolis resident, died on May 25 after a now-terminated police officer kneeled on his neck for almost 9 minutes. Formerly a Houston resident, Harris County court records reveal that Floyd was involved in 9 criminal cases there, and that he had four aliases.

His actual name was “George Perry Floyd,” and he was born on October 14, 1973. Under this name, Floyd was charged in court in 2004 and 2007. The second offense was “delivery of a controlled substance” – cocaine.

The name “George Floyd,” which many call him by, is an alias. He was involved in the largest number of cases under this alias – 5 in total. The charges against Floyd ranged from theft, to trespassing, to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

In 2001, he was sentenced to 15 days in jail – with 3 credited – for a misdemeanor under the alias “Floyd Perry.”

Two years later, Floyd was charged with “possession of a controlled substance” in 2003 as “George Lee Floyd.”

His final alias was “Omar Jamal Jett.” Although one of his cases was known as “The State of Texas vs. Omar Jamal Jett,” the charging document listed him as a defendant under the name “George Floyd.”