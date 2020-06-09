MINNEAPOLIS, MN—George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis resident, died on May 25 after an ex-police officer kneeled on his neck for almost 9 minutes. Various theories regarding his death – and his background in general – have arisen since then. One of these is the speculation that Floyd may have been a Freemason.

“Masonry (also known as Freemasonry) is the world’s first and largest fraternal organization. It is a brotherhood of like-minded men who genuinely care about each other,” according to the Masons of California. “We develop lifelong friendships with fellow Masons and their families, and are welcomed at Masonic lodges throughout the United States and the world.”

Britannica notes that Freemasonry is the largest worldwide secret society. Well-known members include President George Washington, Oscar Wilde, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Most of the theories stem from two Instagram posts by former NBA superstar Stephen Jackson.

Fellow ex-NBA player Larry Johnson Tweeted a screenshot of an alleged 2016 Instagram post by Jackson. It shows the Masonic “gear” of the latter’s late father, with the caption reading: “will be following your foot steps pops… Salute to all his Mason Brothers.” Theorists believe that the message implies that Jackson was going to join the Masons – this idea links to the second post.

Jackson’s Instagram account has been verified, meaning that a blue badge appears next to his account username. However, the screenshot does not show such a badge, meaning that it was not captured recently. Canyon News was unable to locate the post on Jackson’s profile – it remains unconfirmed if it was deleted or archived, or if the screenshot is a phony.

The second Instagram post in concern is from late May this year, and Jackson said he shared it so “[you all] can see my brother [Floyd] in his element.” Floyd and someone else in the photo can be seen holding up an alleged “Masonic hand sign,” known by some as the “O.K. sign” or the “666 sign.” Theorists claim that this proves that Jackson and Floyd were involved with Masonry.

Jackson referred to Floyd as his “brother” several times, despite coming from a seemingly different background. Speculators have linked this to a Masonic tradition of calling one another “Brother.” In fact, the Minnesota Masonic Charities website mentions that “one of the most fascinating aspects of Masonry is how so many men, from so many different walks of life, can join together in peace and call each other ‘Brother.’”

A significant factor linking Floyd to Masonry in many of the theories is Benjamin Crump, the attorney for Floyd’s family. Crump is listed as a “famous Prince Hall Mason” on the website of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Ohio. A Grand Lodge is a governing body of Freemasonry in an individual jurisdiction. Crump was also the attorney for the family of Trayvon Martin, a shooting victim whose father was allegedly a Freemason.

Some theorists have gone on to claim that Floyd’s death was a “Masonic sacrifice.”

None of these claims have been confirmed thus far.