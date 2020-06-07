MINNEAPOLIS, MN—On May 25, 46-year-old Minneapolis resident George Floyd died after an ex-police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Since then, reports, interviews, and images with and of his supposed close ones have surfaced. A prominent conflict within these is over Floyd’s partner: some claim that he had a fiancé/ girlfriend, Courteney Ross, while others say that he had a girlfriend, Shawanda Hill.

Ross had reportedly been with Floyd for around three years, and has conducted several interviews describing who Floyd was. Some people refer to her as his girlfriend, while others call her his fiancé.

“He stood up for people, he was there for people when they were down, he loved people that were thrown away,” Ross told WCCO. “We prayed over every meal, we prayed if we were having a hard time, we prayed if we were having a good time.”

According to her Facebook profile, she is an alumnus of Edison High School and Metropolitan State University, and currently works as a barista at The Coffee Shop Northeast in Minneapolis.

A few days after Floyd’s death, Ross uploaded a photo of Floyd and her on Facebook. No other photo of the couple was posted via her account prior to this. She was also sighted grieving beside Floyd’s casket.

Several images depict Hill mourning Floyd’s death close to a pile of tributes, and she has been referred to as his girlfriend by many. However, she has not made any public statement, and Canyon News has not found any other pictures of her – or Floyd and her – thus far.

Some social media users have accused Ross of being a crisis actor.

On the contrary, an anonymous source who knew Ross personally informed a Twitter user that she was, in fact, Floyd’s fiancé.

Additionally, another Twitter user claimed that Ross was a teacher, and a few of her ex-students apparently confirmed that she was Floyd’s fiancé.

The coffee shop that Ross works at also announced that it was collecting cards of encouragement for her. She was referred to as “George Floyd’s partner” in a Reddit post promoting the collection drive.

Canyon News has contacted Christina Unique Dawson (a former partner of Floyd) for further information, but has not received a response in time for publishing.

There has been no official confirmation of who Floyd’s partner(s) was at the time of his passing.