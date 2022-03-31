UNITED STATES—The University of Minneapolis has established the Floyd Scholarship. It’s time to invest in the next generation of black Americans. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey stated that the police officers involved in the death were fired. The FBI will investigate the incident because of possible civil rights violations.

The George Floyd Story

After the death of African American George Floyd by a police officer on May 25 protests erupted in the United States. The man died in police custody. Demonstrations began to take place in major cities across the country – some social justice actions are peaceful, but sometimes they lead to clashes with the Minneapolis police. Later actions of social justice began outside the U.S.: they were held in France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Floyd’s death opened up the problem of racial justice in the U.S. Kate Mays believes that in African American society, justice is not a common privilege. If such “white justice” continues to exist, the U.S. justice system will lose its legitimacy. Today, racial justice or social justice is a hotly debated topic.

Floyd’s death and the protests that followed came a couple of months after the COVID-19 outbreak. Demonstrators in many cities broke curfews and demanded self-isolation. These pandemic-related restrictions also played a big role, Nunn and Elcott agree. Nunn says people had nothing to do and were anxious to get out. Floyd changed the world.

Grants & Scholarships

Grants and scholarships from public and private foundations are awarded for special merit. Each north central university also has its memorial scholarship funds, often with contributions from former alumni. Which the central university administers at its discretion. US universities look at students’ academic achievements, community service, or sporting activities when awarding scholarships.

Scholarship Features

Scholarships for online colleges are awarded by universities, the government, and private organizations. The average amount of north central state university scholarships – 25-50% of tuition. Full tuition coverage is rare and requires outstanding achievement. Scholarships are available for all levels of education – undergraduate, graduate, and PhD. But the last two will be easier to get – the competition is lower.

George Floyd Scholarship

A scholarship named after George Floyd, the African-American whose death sparked mass protests in the United States, was established. The broadcast was hosted by CNN. “The foundation helps those who do not have enough money to learn. This program gives students all the funds they need to study comfortably” says Karoline Tess, a writer from papersowl.com who specializes in student scholarships.

At the memorial service held, the George Floyd’s Memorial grant was announced, with a call for other colleges and universities to follow suit. The memorial scholarship fund has already received donations of $53,000 as of June 4.

The state of Alabama announced an endowed scholarship for black school students in honor of George Floyd and Greg Gunn. Street artists around the world created graffiti in Floyd’s honor. They featured him as a ghost in Minneapolis, an angel in Houston, and a weeping blood saint in Naples, Italy.

The benefits of the George Floyd memorial scholarship are:

The memorial scholarship fund covers tuition and certain mandatory fees at the time the black student receives the scholarship or enrolls in a participating law school, whichever is later.

If you choose to enroll your child before you receive the memorial grant and the high school has completed the SCF form, you will be responsible for any financial obligations that may arise and may not qualify for funding in the future.

The memorial grant of the memorial foundation recommends that families do not enroll a black student in a non-public law school without a formal scholarship. You may do so only if you have a financial plan to pay out of pocket or otherwise any financial commitment to the law school students.

Once a George Floyd grant has been awarded, a parent or guardian may waive the scholarship. The George Floyd scholarship may be rejected either before or after enrollment and attendance at the partner school, which results in the applicant rejecting the memorial scholarship.

Awarded Students Stories

Recipients of the just funded scholarship in honor of George Floyd told their stories about facing racial injustice. Rayna Taylor and Krysjahn Johnson have such past experiences instantly motivating them to support racial justice.

“Everybody wants to feel like they are heard, or their life matters, their story matters,” Johnson said. “I think especially to people who maybe haven’t had the opportunity to share a story or ever to have someone listen to them — I think this [scholarship] is a great opportunity for somebody who feels like ‘nobody understands my experience’.”