MINNEAPOLIS, MN—On Wednesday, June 3, ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with second degree murder, following the death of George Floyd, 46.

Chauvin was recorded kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on May 25. According to the court filing, 2 minutes and 53 seconds of the kneeling on Floyd’s neck was done when he was non-responsive.

Second degree murder is defined in the complaint as “causing the death of a human being… without intent to effect the death of any person.” The death must also be caused “while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense other than criminal sexual conduct in the first or second degree with force or violence or a drive-by shooting, namely assault in the third degree.”

Chauvin was previously charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. Both charges still stand. He now faces a combined maximum sentence of up to 75 years imprisonment and a $20,000 fine. The official amended complaint can be viewed here.

J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Kiernan Lane, and Tou Thao, the three terminated Minneapolis Police Department officers who were involved in Floyd’s death, were also charged on Wednesday, June 3. The officers are facing charges that include: second-degree unintentional murder, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd’s family released a statement via their attorney, Benjamin Crump, saying that “this is a bittersweet moment.”