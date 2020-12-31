WEST HOLLYWOOD—Georges Ritchie Mora, 29, has been reported missing by his family. He was last seen on November 25 at approximately 9 a.m. in the West Valley. Mora frequented the city of West Hollywood often.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Mora, as his family is concerned about his wellbeing.

Georges Ritchie Mora is 160 pounds, stands 5 feet and 11 inches tall, has blond hair, blue eyes, and has a mustache. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information about Mora’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. For those looking to remain anonymous call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.