UNITED STATES—On Tuesday, December 8, the Republican National Committee, and the Georgia Republican Party petitioned the State Election Board and Brad Raffensperger in his official capacity as Secretary of State of Georgia by filing a lawsuit.

The petition included the Chairwoman of the Board/Vice Chair of the State Election, Rebecca Sullivan, along with Matthew Mashburn, and Anh Le demanding safeguards for duly appointed poll watchers and statutory safeguards for the ballot boxes and method of absentee voting for the upcoming senatorial run-off election on January 5, 2021.

The lawsuit raises concerns about transparency and accountability. Georgia legislators guarantee the right of political party committees to appoint designated poll watchers who are entitled to fully effectively observe, ”the conduct of the election and the counting and recording of votes.”

Defendants are statutorily required to ensure that county and municipal superintendents, and registrars are properly and lawfully instructed on the rights of poll watchers and do not implement policies and procedures that impair their ability to the election process.

The complaint adds that the protections put in place for those electors voting by absentee ballot, “by mail or personally delivering,” their ballots to said registrars or absentee ballot clerks, “which necessarily implies that the physical transfer of the ballot from the voter or authorized individual to the board of registrars or absentee ballot clerk, must occur during the normal business hours of the election office.”

The complaint is focused on the integrity of the vote protected at each polling location in Georgia.

General factual allegations for poll watchers stated that each political party is, “entitled by law to appoint (1) two election day poll watchers for each election day precinct. (2) two poll watchers for each advance voting locations, (3) 25 statewide poll watchers for election day voting precincts, and (4) 25 statewide poll watchers for advance voting locations.”

The petition includes that poll watchers are credentialed by the state election board. Legislators strictly prohibit poll watchers from speaking to voters and poll watchers are permitted “to fully and meaningfully observe proceedings.”

Documentation of a poll worker who was not permitted to watch from a close enough distance to observe the actual voting process along, and further documentation with names, locations, and times the fraud occurred on November 3 was included with 82 pages of legal affidavits for each individual or case of election fraud with the facts listed from each case.

Georgia is the first state to issue a lawsuit demanding accountability in the 2020 election between Joe Biden and President Trump. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin challenging their results.