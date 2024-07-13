MALIBU—On July 3, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call from some hikers at Canyon Creek who found an abandoned German shepherd with zip-ties around his muzzle, and neck. The dog was left to die in the heat with no way to drink water or feed himself.



The couple that found the dog freed him from the binding zip-ties. Reports indicate that the canine has since been brought to a dog rescue and checked out by a veterinarian. He is a 7 year old German Shepherd. Reports indicate that the dog may have had other health issues.



Canyon News reached out to the animal rescue group believed to be caring for the dog for more information, but did not hear back in time for print. This article will be updated as soon as possible



Animal welfare groups have offered a $7,600 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this act of animal-cruelty.



According to, California Penal Code [CPC] §597(a) – Animal Cruelty – Penal Code §597(a) makes it a crime to intentionally maim, mutilate, torture, wound, or kill a living animal. Violation of CPC §597(a) can result in three years in a state prison, a fine of up to $20,000, or both a prison term and a fine.