UNITED STATES—Halloween came and went this past weekend, and you may not want to hear it, but I say this all the time, as soon as Halloween ends the other holidays start to flood in and they do so extremely fast. Yeah, the reality hit me, Thanksgiving is literally 3 weeks away after this week, whoa.

Why does this matter? It is a major holiday for many families, especially when it comes to cooking. That’s the only point, to me it is also the kickoff for the season of giving if you ask me. I’ve already seen some red kettles at retailers and as a result, I have already started donating. This does warm my heart because I think it’s imperative that as Americans, we are aware of those who are not as fortunate as us.

We start to give a lot more in November and December, that I wish turned into something more potent the other 10 months of the year. With that said, if you’re not having a massive family feast, maybe you are donating your time to help those in your neighborhoods or local shelters for the less fortunate. I always tell people, yeah, having money makes things better, but if you don’t have money, you can volunteer your time, which makes a difference for many Americans. Give back however you possibly can and assist those who need it the most.

Hell, it always makes me feel better when I’m helping those a little less fortunate than me. With that said, if you are preparing to host Thanksgiving dinner, it is time to get prepared for the holiday. You might want to make it clear who’s invited and perhaps who is not. I know this sounds bad, but there are just family members you don’t get along with. If that is the case, you can be the bigger person and extend an olive branch, but don’t always expect people to accept it.

In addition, you have to remember, if you want to keep that peace for your gathering, and you know that relative or two, is not going to behave you have to leave them off the list. Once you make a decision to host or not to host, and you have the guest list, start the menu preparation. Yes, you have to craft a menu. Now, I know with my family, people are picky about who is cooking what.

There are people who can cook, and there are those who try to cook. On Thanksgiving, you don’t want to have that dish that everyone is talking about for all the wrong reasons. Trust me, it happened once at our family feast. An aunt who normally never cooks the macaroni and cheese, and she cooked it, with a twist, using sour cream.

Sorry, but who in the hell puts sour cream in macaroni and cheese? Let’s just say, that macaroni remained untouched by most of the family, except my brother, who refused to acknowledge it was nasty. So, if you are going to have other cooks, make sure its people who can cook and are experts at crafting certain dishes. You don’t want someone trying out a dish they don’t normally prepare, it can kill the entire meal.

In addition, you don’t have to cook every single dish that is possible. Why? Why over do it! You don’t want to be in a situation where you have so many leftovers that you are starting to toss things into the trash as a result. Keep the staples and then pick and choose from there. You don’t have to have every vegetable or meat possible for your feast.

When it comes to desserts, feel free to ask family members or friends attending bring a pie, cake or something so you have one less dish to prepare. The same applies for drinks, snacks, cutlery, etc. Family can help you take off the load, by bringing things so you don’t have to worry about them.

Last thing I’m going to point out, is get that ingredient list ready. Certain things, like turkey, ham, the boxed items, canned goods can be purchased now, while on sale. Why? You don’t want to wait till the week of Thanksgiving to do so because that means you’re going to have much less time to prep and you’re likely spending more money as a result.

Written By Jason Jones