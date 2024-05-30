UNITED STATES—I wish I had more patience. I truly do, but I feel like the older I get in life, my patience is waning more and more and it scares me dearly. There used to be times where I could go to the grocery store and be there for at least 2 hours. Nowadays, I don’t even want to be there for more than 45 minutes if I have my way. Why?

I think people are just rude and that rudeness has turned into annoyance which tests my patience. For example, people will see you trying to get down an aisle. They will look directly at you, but instead of moving out of the way or moving their cart, they just leave it. So when you move their cart for them in an effort to get thru, they give you that look.

“Yes, I moved your cart because I’m trying to get pass you and you’re blocking my way.” I think some people truly think the world revolves around them and the moment you call them out on it, it changes everything and I mean everything. Some people get so defensive that its crazy, but sometimes you have to call a spade a spade.

People live in a bubble and suspect when they are doing something they are the focal point and all eyes must be on them and the attention has to be focused on them. Sorry, the world does not revolve around you and if you don’t like it, that is a personal problem. It just seems with age you’re not just maturing, but you’re dealing with time.

The older I get the less time I feel I have to do things I need to complete in life. We have 24 hours in a day (it is actually 23 hours, 59 minutes and a few seconds to be exact). There is never enough time to do the things you need to do in life and as a result you feel like time is constantly flying by, so much to the point things are not going to be completed if you’re not rushing to do them.

I used to have the patience to wait in long lines to get things, nowadays, its like if there is a line, I’m not waiting. I just don’t want to and quite frankly I don’t have to if I don’t want to. You can buy virtually any and everything online. Hell, you can purchase a car online, I’m not sure about a house, but I think you can, and if not, it will happen in the near future.

The shopping mall used to be my decompress time because I didn’t have to focus on anything, but what I’m doing at the moment. It is not so much about buying anything, its just being in the element. I used to be able to handle those crowds. Guess what America, NOT ANYMORE! I hate the crowds, they annoy me and it seems people are just unaware that others exists beyond them. I don’t believe my lack of patience has anything to do with not having energy, the problem is I have too much energy and I’m a busy body. I don’t like to sit still and the notion of a delay, rather driving, walking, running, whatever it may be drives me bonkers.

Why don’t I have more patience America? It is the question I keep asking myself, but I have yet to find the answer, and I hope I do much sooner than later. I don’t want to be deemed the angry millennial and jeez, the fact that I just said that makes me feel like I am my parents age right now.

Written By Jason Jones