HOLLYWOOD- To get ready for the 97th Academy Awards, on March 2, 2025, stars are undergoing a rigorous preparation process weeks in advance, focusing on their appearance through intensive skincare routines like facials, professional hair styling, makeup trials, custom-fitted clothing, and sometimes even physical training to achieve a red-carpet ready look. This includes working with top stylists, makeup artists, and personal trainers to perfect their image for the big night. Extensive facial treatments to achieve glowing, even skin tone, and a sculpted face, often including specialized procedures like laser therapy or chemical peels.

Hair styling, means consulting with a hairstylist to find the perfect hairstyle that complements their outfit and suits the red carpet aesthetic. Usually means, working closely with makeup artists to develop a flawless makeup look that enhances their features and is camera-ready. Selecting a designer outfit that aligns with their personal style and makes a statement on the red carpet. I say bring back the glamour-look of old Hollywood, class with beautiful outfits, think Grace Kelly look! Before even selecting an outfit, they are engaging in targeted exercise routines to achieve a toned physique.

Maintaining a balanced diet to promote healthy skin and overall well-being is essential to the celebrities. Preparation usually starts early, celebrities usually begin prepping weeks prior to the event. Some even months, if they are ten-fifteen pounds heavy. A dedicated team of stylists, yes team which means, stylists, makeup artists, hairdressers, personal trainers all work together to get the star ready. Most of the time, there are practice sessions to ensure a smooth transition on the red carpet. While following trends, stars aim to personalize their look to reflect their unique style.

They are certainly busy getting ready in the build-up to the Oscars and its glittering afterparties. We all know what’s at stake. It’s the highest honor out there in the film industry, it’s a high prestigious award. Let’s not forget the goodie bags, the last few years they have been over hundreds of thousands of dollars. A few years ago, they received an equally swag bag worth a reported $100,000. The Oscar stands 13.5 inches tall and weighs in at 8 ½ pounds, and is plated in 24-karat gold, and made of solid bronze. It also takes about three months to make the 50 or so statuettes. The award itself costs just a few hundred dollars to make, nothing compared to those goodie bags. It also means the winner’s pay increases by an estimated 20 percent or more.

I almost forgot to mention the jewelry worn on the Oscars red carpet. Besides, Van Cleef & Arpel, Cartier, many celebrities are using Jacobs. The Oscars have always been a night of glamour, where the stars shine not only through their appearance, performances but also through their dazzling jewelry. Back in the 1940s, Vivian Leigh graced the Oscars with a stunning Van Cleef & Arpels aquamarine pendant, a gift from her husband Lawrence Olivier. This piece, worn on a long gold chain, epitomized the elegance of old Hollywood. In the 50s, Gloria Swanson, nominated for her role in “Sunset Boulevard” adorned herself with art-deco Cartier bracelets from her personal collection in 1951.

In the 1970s, Elizabeth Taylor-Burton wore a 68-carat diamond necklace, worn in 1970, remains one of the most talked about pieces in Oscars history. In the early 2000s, in 2002, Halle Berry’s emotional acceptance speech for Best actress was complemented by a rare orange pumpkin diamond ring. As we look forward to the Oscars in 2025, we will see layered jewelry making a comeback, bold one-of -a-kind designs will be oversized earrings, dramatic necklaces, pearls, especially Mikimoto.

Rose’s Scoop: Bright gemstones in shades of aqua, cobalt, and teal will bring a pop of color. The Oscars have always been a showcase for the finest jewelry, and this year promises to be no different. Excited to see the blend of classic elegance, modern innovation, and jewelry trends will undoubtedly add to the magic of Hollywood’s biggest night!