HOLLYWOOD—“Gilligan’s Island” actress Dawn Wells passed away from causes related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 30. She was 82.

Her passing was announced by her publicist, Harlan Boll who said in a statement that Wells died in her sleep at a Los Angeles living facility. The cause of her death is tied to COVID-19 complications. He said in a statement that, “There is so much more to Dawn Wells than the “Gilligan’s Island” character that brought her fame.”

Wells was best known for her role as Mary Ann Summers in the 1960s sitcom, “Gilligan’s Island.” She also appeared on “Maverick,” “Bonanza,” “The Joey Bishop Show,” and “Hawaiian Eye.” Besides her career as an actress, she was in the 1959 Miss America pageant representing the state of Nevada. According to her publicist, she was a teacher, an author, and a motivational speaker, and a chairwoman for the Terry Lee Wells Foundation, which was an organization that improved the lives of women and children.

Her cast mate, Tina Louise, who played Hollywood starlet Ginger Grant on “Gilligan’s Island” and the last remaining cast member paid her respects on Twitter writing:

“I will always remember Dawn’s kindness to me. We shared in creating a cultural landmark that has continued to bring comfort and smiles to people during this difficult time. I hope that people will remember her the way that I do – always with a smile on her face.”

She is survived by her stepsister, Weslee Wells. Donations in her name can be made out to The Elephant Sanctuary, Terry Lee Wells Bevada Discovery Museum or The Shambala Preserve.