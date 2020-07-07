UNITED STATES—Imagine that all sales and marketing transactions occur in specific locations that affect consumer habits and behavior. Wouldn’t you like to know where those places are? GIS technology and online mapping software can help you understand why transactions are made exactly where they are made. Advanced geographic analysis results help retailers make more informed decisions. Meet customer expectations, choose locations with high potential, and increase sales.

Find the best locations: Where your customers live, work and shop

Identify potentially attractive locations, taking into account the location of competitors, traffic generators, consumers, and their habits, convenient location, and many other factors with a geographical component. Analyze socio-demographic and consumer data with a map. This allows you to make more accurate decisions about opening a new outlet, conducting marketing campaigns, and planning the assortment. Find out why purchases happen in this particular place – online maps and geo-analytics help you choose the right marketing strategy and inventory. With their help, you'll better understand how customers interact with your brand.

Modern GIS systems combined the models of a real road network with computational

algorithms. As a result, we got a tool that allows us to solve a transport problem taking into account a large number of parameters. Route planning can now be automated – this not only facilitates the daily work but also allows you to predict the load of the fleet in the future, achieve the required delivery time, and avoid downtime.

GIS tools allow you to find places for distribution warehouses or stores for which the sum of the distances from the warehouse to stores and from stores to customers will be minimal. This tool can also be used to assess the potential of new warehouse locations based on existing ones. The system will also allow you to answer the questions: how many customers will be able to come to this warehouse with the condition that the travel time is, say, no more than 30 minutes?

Make real-time decisions based on ever-changing data

Include in your work up-to-date data on the location of customers and vehicles, shops and

warehouses, advertising space, etc. Analyze them and make informed, up-to-date decisions. For example, the task of calculating routes for trucks does not boil down to the simple calculation of routes from point to point. It involves minimizing the cost of cargo delivery, taking into account the carrying capacity and capacity of cars, delivery time windows, special requirements for individual cargoes, and a host of other nuances that must be taken into account to obtain an adequate solution.

GIS also helps to benefit from modern mobile technologies. Thanks to the development of

satellite navigation, almost any modern smartphone can determine its location and transfer it to the application. This area is called “geo-spatial data services” and is used by all major suppliers of software for mobile devices. GIS systems, combined with geo-spatial data applications, allow you to track the movement of customers inside the store and make a map of the most and least visited sites.

Almost all major network retailers, such as Walmart and Carrefour use geo-marketing solutions based on GIS systems. GIS plays an essential role in their critical business processes. For example, Carrefour uses a specialized application that allows you to plan network development, manage advertising campaigns, track points of sale, and update your databases containing information about territories and customers.