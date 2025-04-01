CALIFORNI|A—On March 29, multiple cities reported organized protests called, “A Global Day of Action, occurring nationwide at Tesla showrooms protesting Elon Musk’s work in the Trump Administration leading the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E). Shortly after Trump took office and appointed Musk to a leadership role in identifying and decreasing government spending, Tesla charging stations were vandalized and set ablaze.

On March 30, people gathered in protest of the Trump Administration, and Elon Musk at the Tesla Dealership located at 2535 Arden Way in Sacramento.



An estimated 200-300 people protested at the Tesla Dealership located at 1104 Tinker Road in Rocklin. Those voicing their complaints had no definitive reason for the attacks. One individual indicated that she feared the Trump Administration stripping her of her rights. Another person suggested that Trump and Musk were dismantling the federal government.



The hatred for anything Trump and Musk appears to be the driving force. There is no merit to the protestor’s claims. Destroying Teslas in San Diego does not bring back USAID funding.



On March 29, the Teslas at the dealership located at,1302 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA were vandalized for the second time in two weeks.



In a March 27, press release, U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi made the following statement following the arrest of Las Vegas, Nevada resident Paul Hyan Kim, 36, on arson-related charges at a Tesla Collision Center. The full text of Bondi’s statement may be found on the AG’s webpage



“The Department of Justice has been clear: anyone who participates in the wave of domestic terrorism targeting Tesla properties will suffer severe legal consequences…”

Many of the same people protesting Musk’s work in identifying and cutting erroneous spending in the U.S. government are from the same groups who loved everything Elon when he created the first electric car.



As of June 2024, Tesla employed 121, 858 people, 22,000 of whom work at the Tesla factory in Freemont, California. The Tesla website has numerous job openings. The website promotes the working environment at Tesla with the slogan, “Hard Problems, Meaningful Work.”



“It doesn’t matter where you come from, where you went to school, or what industry you’re in, if you’ve done exceptional work, join us to rethink the future of sustainable energy and manufacturing.”



It is not clear what it is that the people protesting hate about Elon Musk. It has been said repeatedly that “No one elected Elon Musk.”



Every President appoints his cabinet members.

Most recently, former President, Joe Biden made a campaign promise to embrace diversity. He promised to appoint America’s first black woman as Vice President, and he did.

Former NASA astronaut and retired U.S. NaSy Captain, Winston Scott after commending Musk for bringing fellow astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams home. Scott first gave Newsmax the following statement.

“…So, I think Elon Musk is doing some great things. And if anybody pays attention to what he’s doing, how can they possibly disagree with it? He’s showing us where our taxpayer money is being spent, where the waste is, and how we ought to go about cleaning it up. So having said that again, I think Elon Musk is a great American. He’s employing thousands of Americans. He’s building cars in the U.S., he’s putting Americans to work. So the list goes on and on and on and on. And my hat’s off to him.”